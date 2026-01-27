Alexandria Real Estate Equities Aktie 651794 / US0152711091
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
27.01.2026 02:38:07
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q4 Loss Widens
(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) reported that its net loss attributable to the company's common stockholders for the fourth quarter widened to $1.08 billion or $6.35 per share from $64.92 million or $0.07 per share last year.
Total expenses for the quarter were $2.37 billion compared to $845.49 million in the prior year.
Quarterly funds from operations per share was $1.93 compared to $1.81 last year.
Total revenues for the quarter declined to $754.41 million from $788.95 million last year.
For 2026, the company still expects adjusted funds from operations to be in the range of $6.25 to $6.55.
ARE Monday's regular trading at $ 57.16, down $2.53 or 4.24%. In after-hours trading, the stock rose slightly to $57.57, an increase of $0.41 or 0.72%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.