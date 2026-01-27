Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.01.2026

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) reported that its net loss attributable to the company's common stockholders for the fourth quarter widened to $1.08 billion or $6.35 per share from $64.92 million or $0.07 per share last year.

Total expenses for the quarter were $2.37 billion compared to $845.49 million in the prior year.

Quarterly funds from operations per share was $1.93 compared to $1.81 last year.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $754.41 million from $788.95 million last year.

For 2026, the company still expects adjusted funds from operations to be in the range of $6.25 to $6.55.

ARE Monday's regular trading at $ 57.16, down $2.53 or 4.24%. In after-hours trading, the stock rose slightly to $57.57, an increase of $0.41 or 0.72%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

