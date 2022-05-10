Press Release

May 10, 2022 - N° 10

Alexandre Garcia is appointed Head of PR

and Corporate Communications

SCOR announces the appointment of Alexandre Garcia as Head of PR and Corporate Communications, with immediate effect. Alexandre brings 10 years of experience to the role, with significant expertise in corporate communications, media relations and digital, acquired both in-house and as an external consultant. Reporting to Nathalie Mikaeloff, Group Head of Communications and Marketing, Alexandre will be based in Paris. His experience and expertise will be extremely valuable to continue to engage proactively with the media and to share the Group’s strategy and roadmap.

Biography

Alexandre Garcia joins SCOR from Taddeo, a strategic communications consulting firm. He spent the last five years advising CEOs of large listed companies, particularly in the (re)insurance sector, on their Corporate communications strategies. Prior to Taddeo, Alexandre spent five years at L’Oréal, serving first as Business Analyst at the Financial Communications department and then as International Marketing and Digital Project Manager within the Active Cosmetics division. Alexandre is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and HEC.

Contact details

Media Relations

Nathalie Mikaeloff & Alexandre Garcia

media@scor.com

Investor Relations

Yves Cormier

ycormier@scor.com

