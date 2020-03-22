Alexander Toyota outlines its response to the COVID-19 virus

YUMA, Ariz., March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car shopping takes a lot of different steps. It is a very long process that can take weeks or months. People do a lot of research and spend a lot of time making sure they are getting the best vehicle possible for them.

There are a lot of makes and models to look through. Every company has a handful of models to choose from and every model has a handful of trim levels. There are too many choices out there, how can you be expected to search through all of them? The only way to really know if a car is the right one is to try it out for yourself.

Right now, people are rightly hunkering down at home to stay safe. Staying healthy is important, but it doesn't mean life has to come to a complete stop. During this time, customers who are interested in replacing their car or buying a new one have options. Alexander Toyota is taking the necessary precautions to protect our staff and community while still providing an excellent standard of service.

Many of the services are also available as well. Alexander Toyota offers a SmartPath service to make car shopping smarter than before. Transparent prices, trade evaluations, and payment calculations can all be taken care of online. We can deliver a car directly to customers to allow them to test drive a car from home. If your car needs service, then we also offer a concierge service to pick up your car and take it back to the dealership for service.

Many of Alexander Toyota's services can be accessed and utilized from the comfort of your own home. From test drives to ordering parts, you can still continue the car buying process if you so choose. The dealership is being cleaned and sanitized within CDC guidelines if you prefer an in-person approach.

