22.03.2020 06:00:00

Alexander Toyota outlines its response to the COVID-19 virus

YUMA, Ariz., March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car shopping takes a lot of different steps. It is a very long process that can take weeks or months. People do a lot of research and spend a lot of time making sure they are getting the best vehicle possible for them.

There are a lot of makes and models to look through. Every company has a handful of models to choose from and every model has a handful of trim levels. There are too many choices out there, how can you be expected to search through all of them? The only way to really know if a car is the right one is to try it out for yourself.

Right now, people are rightly hunkering down at home to stay safe. Staying healthy is important, but it doesn't mean life has to come to a complete stop. During this time, customers who are interested in replacing their car or buying a new one have options. Alexander Toyota is taking the necessary precautions to protect our staff and community while still providing an excellent standard of service.

Many of the services are also available as well. Alexander Toyota offers a SmartPath service to make car shopping smarter than before. Transparent prices, trade evaluations, and payment calculations can all be taken care of online. We can deliver a car directly to customers to allow them to test drive a car from home. If your car needs service, then we also offer a concierge service to pick up your car and take it back to the dealership for service.

Many of Alexander Toyota's services can be accessed and utilized from the comfort of your own home. From test drives to ordering parts, you can still continue the car buying process if you so choose. The dealership is being cleaned and sanitized within CDC guidelines if you prefer an in-person approach.

 

SOURCE Alexander Toyota

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.03.20
USA wollen in den Preiskrieg am Ölmarkt eingreifen
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - 40% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt
20.03.20
SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
20.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kursverfall / Nestlé – Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bis zur Bodenbildung des S&P 500 kann es weiter deutlich abwärts gehen
Corona-Krise: Tesla überrascht mit Auslieferung des Model Y
Aktienmarkt nicht länger überbewertet: Stockt Buffett jetzt auf?
KW 12: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Digitales Zentralbankgeld: Bank of England entwickelt CBDC-Modell
Voraussichtlich ab Herbst zu kaufen: Diese Features könnte die neue Apple Watch Series 6 haben
Von Coronavirus überrascht: Ray Dalio räumt Fehleinschätzung bei Bridgewater ein
USA wollen in den Preiskrieg am Ölmarkt eingreifen
Europaweites Leerverkaufsverbot: Sinnvoll in Zeiten der Corona-Krise?
KW 12: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die Wall Street gab ihre anfängliche Gewinne ab. Der heimische Markt konnte seine Zuschläge vor dem Wochenende nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte um die Marke von 9'000 Punkten. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Freitag ein Plus verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB