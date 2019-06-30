30.06.2019 07:00:00

Alexander Toyota Offers Rental Services for Local Drivers

YUMA, Ariz., June 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's not often that a driver finds themselves without their car, but when it can be very frustrating when it happens. It might be because of a vacation, or maybe some repairs, but regardless of why a driver is without a car they need to solve the problem as quickly as possible. The only option to remedy the situation would be to rent one it seems.

Alexander Toyota has a selection of Toyota vehicles available for rental if drivers find themselves in need. Drivers have a lot of options available if they choose to rent from Alexander Toyota. This dealership offers almost any type of vehicle, everything from efficient sedans to rugged SUVs are available. Every rental car is available at different daily, weekly, and monthly rates.

Drivers who are interested in the Alexander Toyota rental service are encouraged to visit the dealership's website for more details. Drivers can reach out to the dealership via their website or social media platforms. The dealership can also be reached over the phone at 928-344-1170. Alexander Toyota does have a physical location for drivers to visit at 889 E 32nd St, Yuma, AZ, 85365.

 

SOURCE Alexander Toyota

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legen leicht zu -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
G20-Gipfel gestartet: Die US-Indizes zeigten sich freundlich im Freitagshandel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte etwas zu, während auch der deutsche Leitindex DAX deutliche Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben zum Wochenschluss ab.

