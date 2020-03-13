Alexander B. Okenwa's newly released "The Errors and Wrong Opinions in the Churches Today" is an illuminating exploration into the truths withheld in God's book

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Errors and Wrong Opinions in the Churches Today: Part One": a tell-all perspective that helps clear away everyone's ignorance of the Bible and brings the world some answers to the problems of this time. "The Errors and Wrong Opinions in the Churches Today: Part One" is the creation of published author Alexander B. Okenwa, a fervent believer in Jesus Christ for about four decades. He is a known member of the Assemblies of God Church and taught Sunday school when he was in Nigeria. He has since worked as a private security guard, a substitute teacher, a taxi driver, a personal caregiver, and currently a truck driver. At present, being a writer is a calling for him from the Lord.

Okenwa shares, "Ever since the dawn of time on earth, human beings have been in the dark—spiritually, intellectually, educationally, and relationally. The only cause for these general human handicaps on earth is our general ignorance of the Bible—the only book with accurate records on nature/existence ever written and given to all human beings on earth.

"There is no doubt that the Bible alone holds the truths to all the lies in the world, the solutions to all the problems in the world, and the answers to all the questions that the whole world has been asking since the inception of time on earth.

"The hour has come for the seeming encryptions of the Bible that have resisted for ages past all human efforts toward proper understanding to be uncovered. This means then that all these lies that the world has had, which has locked itself up with these many unsolved problems and unanswered questions, will now be gone forever. Thanks be to God, who has come down to earth to explain for us, human beings, the book (the Bible) whose one and only Author is He.

"In that case, both the ever unsolved problems and the unanswered questions of all humanity will receive the solutions and the answers that it has longed for, as these lies—which are the errors and wrong opinions of the churches—are being discovered and corrected.

"Consequently, we can then live up to God's mandate of subduing with correct knowledge the earth that is presently under the sway of Satan and his spirit allies, and thus rescuing the world from the societal confusions that it is presently in today.

"These are the goals this book and others in the offing are meant to achieve for us henceforth."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alexander B. Okenwa's new book is a truly enlightening piece that highlights the errors and fallacies in the modern church. This will help readers realize what is the actual truth behind the posing ones.

View a synopsis of "The Errors and Wrong Opinions in the Churches Today" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Errors and Wrong Opinions in the Churches Today" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Errors and Wrong Opinions in the Churches Today," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing