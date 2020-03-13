13.03.2020 05:00:00

Alexander B. Okenwa's newly released "The Errors and Wrong Opinions in the Churches Today" is an illuminating exploration into the truths withheld in God's book

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Errors and Wrong Opinions in the Churches Today: Part One": a tell-all perspective that helps clear away everyone's ignorance of the Bible and brings the world some answers to the problems of this time. "The Errors and Wrong Opinions in the Churches Today: Part One" is the creation of published author Alexander B. Okenwa, a fervent believer in Jesus Christ for about four decades. He is a known member of the Assemblies of God Church and taught Sunday school when he was in Nigeria. He has since worked as a private security guard, a substitute teacher, a taxi driver, a personal caregiver, and currently a truck driver. At present, being a writer is a calling for him from the Lord.

Okenwa shares, "Ever since the dawn of time on earth, human beings have been in the dark—spiritually, intellectually, educationally, and relationally. The only cause for these general human handicaps on earth is our general ignorance of the Bible—the only book with accurate records on nature/existence ever written and given to all human beings on earth.

"There is no doubt that the Bible alone holds the truths to all the lies in the world, the solutions to all the problems in the world, and the answers to all the questions that the whole world has been asking since the inception of time on earth.

"The hour has come for the seeming encryptions of the Bible that have resisted for ages past all human efforts toward proper understanding to be uncovered. This means then that all these lies that the world has had, which has locked itself up with these many unsolved problems and unanswered questions, will now be gone forever. Thanks be to God, who has come down to earth to explain for us, human beings, the book (the Bible) whose one and only Author is He.

"In that case, both the ever unsolved problems and the unanswered questions of all humanity will receive the solutions and the answers that it has longed for, as these lies—which are the errors and wrong opinions of the churches—are being discovered and corrected.

"Consequently, we can then live up to God's mandate of subduing with correct knowledge the earth that is presently under the sway of Satan and his spirit allies, and thus rescuing the world from the societal confusions that it is presently in today.

"These are the goals this book and others in the offing are meant to achieve for us henceforth."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alexander B. Okenwa's new book is a truly enlightening piece that highlights the errors and fallacies in the modern church. This will help readers realize what is the actual truth behind the posing ones.

View a synopsis of "The Errors and Wrong Opinions in the Churches Today" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Errors and Wrong Opinions in the Churches Today" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Errors and Wrong Opinions in the Churches Today," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.03.20
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Flut von schlechten Nachrichten setzt Ölpreise unter Druck
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12.03.20
Weekly Hits: Defensive Branchen – Vorsicht hat Vorfahrt / Nahrungsmittel – Mehr als ein”süsses”Investment
11.03.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
10.03.20
Four Factors Likely to Slow Growth in Dividends
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Das Coronavirus und seine drastischen Folgen für die Schweizer Wirtschaft
Medicago annonce la production d'un candidat-vaccin viable pour la COVID-19
Wall Street bricht fast zweistellig ein -- SMI stürzt letztlich weit unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schliesst mehr als 10 Prozent im Minus -- Indizes in Fernost mit starken Verlusten
Bitcoin setzt rapiden Absturz fort
adidas – wo ist der Boden?
EZB hält Leitzinsen stabil und erhöht Nettoanleihekäufe
Aktien New York Ausblick: Weiter auf Crashkurs nach Einreiseverbot für Europäer
Aktien Schweiz: Absturz auf breiter Front - SMI deutlich unter 9'000 Punkten
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: SMI dürfte unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke fallen
Aktien Europa Schluss: Historischer Kurssturz - 'Trump hat keinen Plan'

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street bricht fast zweistellig ein -- SMI stürzt letztlich weit unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schliesst mehr als 10 Prozent im Minus -- Indizes in Fernost mit starken Verlusten
An den Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt ging es am Donnerstag steil bergab. Der SMI fiel weit unter die 9'000-Punkte-Marke, während der DAX deutlich unter 10'000 Punkten notierte. Auch am US-Aktienmarkt kam es erneut zu einem Einbruch. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte vollzogen ebenfalls einen neuerlichen Absturz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB