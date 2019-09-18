ALEX Velocity™ Receives Defense Innovation Award

DUMFRIES, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALEX – Alternative Experts (ALEX), an ISO 9001:2015-certified solutions provider to Government, Defense, and Commercial industries is honored to receive a 2019 TechConnect Defense Innovation Award.

Recipients of these awards demonstrate technologies with high degrees of positive impact on national security and the warfighter.

Velocity's suite of artificial intelligence capabilities was ranked in the top 15% of submitted technologies for the upcoming Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit & Expo on Oct. 8-10, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Velocity™ uses multiple AI technologies to quickly answer questions, provide clear insights, and instill confidence in decision making.

"We're proud to be recognized as an innovator in artificial intelligence and data analytics," said CEO Monica Joseph, "Velocity is positively impacting our national defense and ALEX's data science team is focused on that cause."

As part of the award, ALEX has also been selected to participate in the AI/Data Technology Challenge. The past and potential future impacts of Velocity's data analysis technologies will be pitched to a panel of private sector and defense stakeholders on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

In addition, ALEX will exhibit at Booth 302 at the Expo on Oct. 8-9 with live demonstrations of Velocity's capabilities.

For more information on ALEX Velocity, visit alexinc.com/velocity.

About ALEX – Alternative Experts, LLC: ALEX – Alternative Experts is an ISO 9001:2015-certified solutions provider to Government, Defense, and Commercial contracts. As a trusted partner, ALEX's honesty, integrity, ethics, and focus on quality is evident in everything we do. By integrating emerging technologies and methodologies, our solutions increase business intelligence and enhance program operations. For more information, visit alexinc.com.

For all media inquiries for ALEX – Alternative Experts, please contact:

Will Thomas

Content Marketing Specialist

wthomas@alexinc.com

Related Files

ALEX Velocity - Defence TechConnect Innovation Award.pdf

Related Images

alex-velocity.png

ALEX Velocity

Velocity™ quickly answers questions, provides clear insights, and instills confidence in your decision making.

Related Links

ALEX website

ALEX Velocity - Artificial Intelligence

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alex-velocity-receives-defense-innovation-award-300920304.html

SOURCE ALEX - Alternative Experts