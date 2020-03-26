26.03.2020 14:19:00

AlertOps Responds to COVID-19: Announces Plan to Help Impacted Businesses by Giving Away 6-Months Free of Standard Alerting Plan

CHICAGO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois-based major incident management company AlertOps today announces a new plan to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

AlertOps helps companies reduce noise and resolve incidents faster.

With the recent COVID-19 outbreak, we know this is a challenging time for many businesses and the people who run them. Around the world, business continuity plans are in full swing and people everywhere are shifting to work-remote status.

At AlertOps, we believe our responsibility during this time is to help our community and impacted businesses keep associates, customers, and partners in the loop during emergencies.

COVID-19 is creating challenges for all of us. Small businesses and key industries are being hit especially hard. "We're committed to helping businesses continue to deliver excellent service during these challenging and uncertain times," says Chella J., Founder & CEO of AlertOps, "that's why we're offering 6-months free on our Standard plan effective immediately and for the next 6 months. We're prepared to help, and we're in this together."

Effective today (and for the next 6 months):

  • AlertOps Standard FREE 6-MonthsPlan – gives you access to AlertOps Standard Plan for 6 months absolutely free.
  • Includes accelerated onboarding to help you get 100% up and running.

If you're a qualified business in need, you can sign up for a FREE 6-month plan today.
(No credit card required).

Contact

Nathan Rofkahr
Director of Growth
AlertOps
nathanr@alertops.com

About AlertOps

AlertOps is a leading enterprise major incident management collaboration platform. The world's largest organizations use AlertOps to solve their most critical real-time collaboration and communications challenges.

To learn more about how we help organizations automate real-time operations and protect business critical services, visit www.alertops.com

AlertOps | www.alertops.com (PRNewsfoto/AlertOps)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alertops-responds-to-covid-19-announces-plan-to-help-impacted-businesses-by-giving-away-6-months-free-of-standard-alerting-plan-301029994.html

SOURCE AlertOps

