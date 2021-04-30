|
30.04.2021 00:39:00
NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O). Stockholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income common stock for each share of VEREIT stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
If you are a stockholder of VEREIT, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/ver/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-vereit-inc-301280801.html
SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC
