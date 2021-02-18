SMI 10’809 -0.9%  SPI 13’495 -1.0%  Dow 31’613 0.3%  DAX 13’909 -1.1%  Euro 1.0824 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’700 -0.7%  Gold 1’776 -1.0%  Bitcoin 46’872 6.7%  Dollar 0.8988 0.7%  Öl 64.9 2.0% 
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Protective Insurance Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA and PTVCB) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by The Progressive Corporation. Stockholders will receive $23.30 for each share of Protective Insurance Corporation stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $338 million and is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Protective Insurance Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/ptvc/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

 

