18.02.2021 01:10:00
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Protective Insurance Corporation
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA and PTVCB) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by The Progressive Corporation. Stockholders will receive $23.30 for each share of Protective Insurance Corporation stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $338 million and is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2021.
If you are a stockholder of Protective Insurance Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/ptvc/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-protective-insurance-corporation-301230434.html
SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC
