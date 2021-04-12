ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Cadence Bancorporation

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS). Stockholders will receive 0.70 shares of BancorpSouth common stock and a dividend of $1.25 for each share of Cadence Bancorporation stock that they hold. Candence Bancorporation stockholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

