01.11.2020 00:15:00

ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - MR, MYOK, CBLI, SBPH, PTI, PRCP

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

(PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Southwestern Energy Company. If you are a Montage shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/montage-resources-corporation-mr-stock-merger-southwestern/.

MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for $225.50 per share in cash. If you are a MyoKardia shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/myokardia-inc-myok-stock-merger-bristol-myers/.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Cytocom, Inc. Under the merger, Cleveland BioLabs stockholders are expected to own approximately 39% of the combined company. If you are a Cleveland BioLabs shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options:  https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cleveland-biolabs-inc-cbli-stock-merger/.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its proposed merger with F-star Therapeutics, Limited. If you are a Spring Bank shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/spring-bank-pharmaceuticals-inc-sbph-stock-merger-fstar/.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Yumanity Therapeutics. If you are a Proteostasis shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc-pti-yumanity-stock-merger/.

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Atlas Copco for $7.00 per share. If you are a Perceptron shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/perceptron-inc-prcp-stock-merger-atlas-copco/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-halper-sadeh-llp-reminds-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-merger-investigations-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--mr-myok-cbli-sbph-pti-prcp-301164330.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

