Alert 360 Provides Safe, Continued Home and Business Security Services to Customers Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) Concerns, Offers New, "Limited-Touch" Security Package

TULSA, Okla., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to COVID-19, Alert 360, one of the nation's largest providers of home and business security and automation, announced precautions it is taking to provide uninterrupted service to its customers, following CDC guidelines – along with a new, "Limited Touch" security system packages and installation for new customers.

The company is taking the following steps to ensure the safety of its customers during security consultations, service and installations. Alert 360 technicians, installers, and security consultants will:



Perform remote security reviews via phone or video conference;

Utilize electronic paperwork, contracts and signatures;

Wear disposable gloves and masks throughout appointments;

Maintain a 6-foot distance with anyone at the property;

Disinfect tablets and phones before and after every visit;

Limit conversations to system, service or installation subjects only;

Have and use hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes;

Pre-disinfect all equipment; and

Wipe down and sanitize door handles and/or anything touched at the home or business.

The company also has introduced a new, "Limited Touch" security package that provides top-rated security and home automation along with a free garage door controller for a limited time, which enables a customer to remotely open or close a garage door. With "Limited Touch," Alert 360 sales professionals will perform a detailed security review with customers via telephone or tablet, look at satellite imaging of the home or business to determine security vulnerabilities and sensor placement, and utilize electronic paperwork for all customer onboarding.

"Now, more than ever, we are here to ensure the safety and security of those we help protect," said Richard Ginsburg, president and CEO, Alert 360. "During this time, our customers have asked for a robust, easy-to-use system, including a safer consultation and installation. By offering new Limited-Touch security packages and approaches to security sales, installs, and service, we continue to provide valuable security to home and business owners. These new packages provide state-of-the-art security, with the added convenience of a remote garage door controller to assist customers with safer delivery and access options. For more than 45 years, our customers' safety has been our top priority, and we will continue to focus on that as we navigate these unique times."

Alert 360 operates branches and offices across the country as well as a company-owned, 24/7 alarm monitoring center in Tulsa, Okla. In addition to its residential customers, its commercial security clients include essential businesses, such as healthcare facilities, oil and gas, restaurants, retail and more. To ensure Alert 360 can continue critical security services for homes and businesses, the company's Business Continuity Plan also includes measures to keep its employees safe, including:

Limiting non-critical travel for Alert 360 employees;

Ensuring employees have and use proper sanitizing products to protect customers and themselves;

Establishing remote work procedures, where available;

Taking the temperature of employees prior to shifts; and

Separating its workforce to minimize risk of exposure.

"As an essential services provider, the dedicated Alert 360 team across America is manning our workstations or behind the wheel of our national fleet," said Ginsburg. "Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this pandemic, and we offer immense thanks to all first responders, healthcare providers, truckers, childcare providers, sanitation personnel, grocery and pharmacy workers and everyone still providing support through this."

Alert 360 also encouraged customers to be aware that some companies are taking advantage of this time, trying to gain access to alarm customers' properties, security systems, or bank accounts. Alert 360 asks its customers to keep in mind:

Alert 360 will not come to your home or business without your request or an appointment;

Customers should call Alert 360 if someone attempts to access their security system;

Many Alert 360 systems include a medical/panic alert on the keypad if customers require medical help 24/7;

Its 600+ employees across America are #hereforyou. See a video of the team here; and

The company has posted COVID-19 and Scam Alert information at Alert360.com.

Alert 360 provides a full line of home security, business security, energy management, and home automation services. These products and services include home security cameras and video; smoke alarms; carbon monoxide detectors; glass break and motion sensors; flood protection; a free mobile app; keyless entry; smart thermostats; garage door control; intelligent lighting; live video footage; recorded clips; indoor and outdoor cameras; doorbell cameras and more.

Alert 360's certified security technicians also offer professional installation or integration of smart home devices, such as sprinkler systems, sound systems, Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Alert 360 has a network of branches from coast to coast, providing local security services for nearly a quarter of a million home or business security customers. Find a local Alert 360 home and business security office here.

About Alert 360

Founded in 1973 in Tulsa, Okla., Alert 360 is the nation's fifth-largest provider of security and smart home solutions to homes and businesses in the United States. Alert 360 operates it's own monitoring and customer service centers in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Irving Texas. Alert 360 has branch offices in 17 metropolitan cities as well as 100's of authorized dealers serving customers coast to coast. The company has achieved the Five Diamond alarm monitoring designation from The Monitoring Association and has been named a 2016 Inc. 5000 "Fastest-Growing Privately Held Company in America" and a "Best Places to Work in Oklahoma" in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. In 2019, Alert 360 was voted as the top winner for "Best Home Security" by The Journal Record Reader Rankings poll.

