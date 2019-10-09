Alera Group Appoints Employee Benefits Practice Leader

DEERFIELD, Ill. and NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alera Group, a national employee benefits, property & casualty, risk management and wealth management firm, is excited to announce that Sally Prather has recently been appointed as its national Employee Benefits Practice Leader.

Prather's responsibilities will include the continued development of the organization's employee benefits practice, including platform expansion and resource coordination.

"Sally is an outstanding addition to Alera Group's leadership team, and we look forward to the impact of her expertise on our employee benefits practice," said Jim Blue, President of Alera Group. "Her years of industry experience, combined with her collaborative management style, makes her an ideal leader of our benefits team as we continue to expand organically and acquisitively."

Prior to joining Alera Group, Prather served as Vice President, Paychex Insurance Agency. She brings more than 25 years of experience to her role with Alera Group.

"I am thrilled to lead the employee benefits division of Alera Group, and look forward to the true collaboration happening among the Alera Group firms," said Sally Prather. "Together, we will strengthen our value proposition through unparalleled benefits resources and strategy."

As Employee Benefits Practice Leader, Prather joins Alera Group as the latest member of an industry-leading team of professionals across the United States. For more information about Alera Group, visit http://www.aleragroup.com.

About Alera Group

Based in Deerfield, IL, Alera Group's over 1,700 employees serve thousands of clients nationally in employee benefits, property and casualty, risk management and wealth management. Alera Group is the 15th largest independent insurance agency in the country. For more information, visit http://www.aleragroup.com or follow Alera Group on Twitter: @AleraGroupUS.

