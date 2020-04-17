Alectra Inc. directs $230,000 to food banks across its service territory

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Food banks across Alectra's service territory are coping with a significant and growing demand for food as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. To assist, Alectra is donating a total of $230,000 to food banks across eight communities to help address the challenges that they are facing.

Funds are being directed to the following community organizations:

Barrie Food Bank (Barrie)

Knights Table ( Brampton )

) Guelph Food Bank ( Guelph )

) Food4Kids and FoodShare ( Hamilton )

) Markham Food Bank ( Markham )

) Mississauga Food Bank ( Mississauga )

) Community Care St. Catharines and Thorold ( St. Catharines )

( ) Vaughan Food Bank (Vaughan)

"Alectra regularly supports food banks through our AlectraCARES program, but the demands that they are trying to meet in the face of this pandemic go far beyond what they are normally equipped to handle," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "These food banks are providing a critical service, and they need our support. We will continue to help our communities in every way that we can."

Several relief programs are already in place as a result of COVID-19, including the introduction of off-peak Time-of-Use rates for all residential and small commercial customers and the suspension of service disconnections for accounts that are in arrears.

To learn more about how Alectra is supporting communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, visit alectrautilities.com/COVID19.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

