+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
17.04.2020 15:01:00

Alectra Inc. directs $230,000 to food banks across its service territory

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Food banks across Alectra's service territory are coping with a significant and growing demand for food as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. To assist, Alectra is donating a total of $230,000 to food banks across eight communities to help address the challenges that they are facing.

Alectra Inc. (CNW Group/Alectra Utilities Corporation)

Funds are being directed to the following community organizations:

  • Barrie Food Bank (Barrie)
  • Knights Table (Brampton)
  • Guelph Food Bank (Guelph)
  • Food4Kids and FoodShare (Hamilton)
  • Markham Food Bank (Markham)
  • Mississauga Food Bank (Mississauga)
  • Community Care St. Catharines and Thorold (St. Catharines)
  • Vaughan Food Bank (Vaughan)

"Alectra regularly supports food banks through our AlectraCARES program, but the demands that they are trying to meet in the face of this pandemic go far beyond what they are normally equipped to handle," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "These food banks are providing a critical service, and they need our support. We will continue to help our communities in every way that we can."

Several relief programs are already in place as a result of COVID-19, including the introduction of off-peak Time-of-Use rates for all residential and small commercial customers and the suspension of service disconnections for accounts that are in arrears.

To learn more about how Alectra is supporting communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, visit alectrautilities.com/COVID19.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

SOURCE Alectra Utilities Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 40.96
9.69 %
UBS Group 9.26
4.47 %
LafargeHolcim 37.05
4.04 %
Geberit 413.00
3.20 %
CieFinRichemont 55.54
3.20 %
Lonza Grp 412.10
0.81 %
Zurich Insur Gr 302.90
0.77 %
Alcon 49.51
0.30 %
Givaudan 3’216.00
0.19 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.54 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:08
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - Single BRCs mit Laufzeit bis März 2021
08:17
Schwergewichte halten SMI im Spiel
06:06
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Vor neuer Aufwärtswelle? / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:16
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Diagnostics arbeitet an Test zum Nachweis von Corona-Antikörpern - Roche-Aktie im Aufwind
Darum sinkt der Euro zum Franken - EUR/CHF auf Mehrjahrestief
"Schlimmster Bärenmarkt meines Lebens": Jim Rogers sieht noch keine Trendwende am Aktienmarkt
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt Gewinne zum Handelsende teilweise ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Diese Milliardäre konnten trotz Krise ihren Reichtum vermehren
Dow vorbörslich stärker -- SMI mit starken Gewinnen -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Zur Rose legt im ersten Quartal deutlich zu - Aktie verliert dennoch
Nach Swisscom und SBB: ALDI SUISSE setzt auf Twint
VAT-Aktie weit im Plus: VAT setzt im ersten Quartal mehr um
Kudelski-Generalversammlung: Aktionäre genehmigen alle Anträge - Aktie gibt Gewinne ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow vorbörslich stärker -- SMI mit starken Gewinnen -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street rechnet man mit Kursaufschlägen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit klar positiver Tendenz. Der DAX verbucht ein sattes Plus. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB