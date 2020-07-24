+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
24.07.2020 20:23:00

Alectra highlights conservation tips to help manage bills during heat waves

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ - As Ontario braces for more expected heat waves this weekend and through the month of August, Alectra is reminding everyone to be mindful of conservation and heat safety practices.

Alectra Utilities logo (CNW Group/Alectra Utilities Corporation)

During periods of hot weather, energy usage climbs, especially for those who use air conditioning, dehumidifiers or pool pumps. Air conditioning alone can triple the average daily cost of electricity. Appliances such as refrigerators and freezers also work harder to maintain cool temperatures during summer months under hot and humid conditions.

Alectra recommends these simple tips to help minimize your electricity usage:

  • Use a programmable thermostat and set it to the highest possible comfortable temperature -- ideally 25°C (77°F) when you are home and 28°C (82°F) when you are out.
  • Use ceiling and portable fans to circulate air as an alternative to air conditioning.
  • Open windows at night instead of using air conditioning.
  • Close curtains or blinds to keep rooms cooler on sunny days.
  • Hang clothes outside instead of using a dryer.
  • Cook meals using a microwave or barbeque and eat outside in the shade.

By using some or all these tips, Alectra customers can stay safe, cool and energy-efficient all summer long. Learn more at alectrautilities.com/tips-resources.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

SOURCE Alectra Utilities Corporation

Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Nachrichten

