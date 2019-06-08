08.06.2019 19:09:00

Alectra employees cycle in the Ride to Conquer Cancer because 'cancer won't cure itself'

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 8, 2019 /CNW/ - For the third consecutive year, Alectra is participating in the annual Enbridge® Ride to Conquer Cancer® this weekend, cycling over 200 kilometres from Toronto to Niagara Falls. Together, 25 riders have raised over $77,000 for the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Alectra cheer station along the Ride to Conquer Cancer route (CNW Group/Alectra Utilities Corporation)

Since 2017, Alectra has raised over $330,000 for cancer research.

The company supports the Ride to Conquer Cancer by encouraging its employees to participate as a rider, help fundraise, or support riders from road-side cheer station in Mississauga.

Funds raised through the Ride to Conquer Cancer support personalized cancer medicine research, treatment advances, education and new standards of care at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Earlier this year, Alectra was designated a Caring Company by Imagine Canada for its philanthropic work through the AlectraCARES Community Support Program and its commitment to employee volunteerism.

To find out more information about the AlectraCARES Community Support Program visit alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra Inc.

Alectra's family of energy companies distributes electricity to more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area and provides innovative energy solutions to these and thousands more across Ontario. The Alectra family of companies includes Alectra Inc., Alectra Utilities Corporation and Alectra Energy Solutions. Learn more about Alectra at alectrautilities.com.

alectra logo (CNW Group/Alectra Utilities Corporation)

SOURCE Alectra Utilities Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.06.19
EZB-Schwenk sollte Gold langfristig Auftrieb geben
07.06.19
SMI: Was geht jetzt noch?
07.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa, Daimler, Bayer
07.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Autocall BRCs in Zeichnung
07.06.19
SMI verkürzt Abstand zum Allzeithoch
07.06.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Dieser Widerstand hat es in sich / Geberit – Reicht das schon aus?
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hype um vegane Burger: Beyond Meat-Aktie entfacht Kursfeuerwerk
Studie deckt auf: Bitcoin kaum in Gebrauch
Lösen goldgedeckte Kryptowährungen bald Gold ab?
Swiss Re-Aktie legt zu: Swiss Re treibt Börsengang der Tochter ReAssure voran
Novartis mit neuer Pharma-Leitung - Aktie unbewegt
ABB-Aktie leicht im Plus: Grossauftrag für Stromübertragung in China
Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Frankenstärke
Krypto-Bulle Novogratz: Der Bitcoin wird in dieser Range konsolidieren
KW 23: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich höher ins Pfingstwochenende

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich höher ins Pfingstwochenende
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten vor dem langen Wochenende Zuschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB