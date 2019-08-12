12.08.2019 21:22:00

Alden Systems Surpasses $1 Billion in Joint Use Transactions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alden Systems recently surpassed $1 billion in processed joint use transactions in their software platform, Alden One®. Designed to unite infrastructure asset owners, renters/attachers, contractors, and other key stakeholders, Alden One®'s online centralized joint use platform supports electric utilities, broadband providers, and telecommunications companies.

Over $1 Billion in Transactions

Aimed to help joint use professionals work better together, Alden One® makes all joint use transactions reliable, swift, and safe. The financial transactions among joint use professionals attributing to Alden's $1B+ mark include new joint use contracts, recurring contracts, and permit to attach fees, among others.

Alden worked closely with the Alden One® user community to develop dashboards that monitor payment timelines, upcoming due dates, and deadlines. Workflows were developed to automate processes, reducing redundant work and creating efficiency. Established for the joint use space, Alden One® allows joint use professionals to make data-driven business decisions internally and externally with their partners.

When asked about what the $1B accomplishment means for joint use, CEO John Sciarabba stated: "Reaching the $1B mark in transactions is a milestone everyone in the Alden One® community should be proud of. Our goal is to improve the way the industry works together regarding utility poles and other shared assets. At Alden, we are privileged to be part of the change."

About Alden

Alden Systems is a leader in innovative asset management for utilities. Alden's vision is to drive better communities through better infrastructure. The Alden One® platform is the most fundamental joint use system in closing the digital divide and deploying more reliable infrastructure that supports 5G and beyond.

The Alden One® community consists of 490 companies in 39 states across the US. It currently manages 24 million assets and 7,900 joint use contracts. It is the joint use system of choice for Utah and Connecticut.

For more information, visit www.aldensys.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alden-systems-surpasses-1-billion-in-joint-use-transactions-300900236.html

SOURCE Alden Systems

