07.01.2026 02:32:32

Alcon Terminates Merger Agreement With STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company
16.68 CHF -10.31%
(RTTNews) - Alcon (ALC) announced Tuesday that it terminated its definitive merger agreement with STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) announced on August 5, 2025.

Earlier today, STAAR Surgical Company announced that it did not receive the necessary stockholder votes to approve the merger agreement with Alcon at the Special Meeting of Stockholders.

Following the announcement, which is based on preliminary estimates by STAAR's proxy solicitor, the company plans to terminate Alcon merger agreement and continue to remain a standalone, publicly traded company.

In August 2025, Alcon agreed to acquire STAAR Surgical Company for $28 per share in cash, valuing STAAR at approximately $1.5 billion in equity value.

In December 2025, Alcon announced an amended merger agreement for the acquisition of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), intending to purchase outstanding stock of the latter for $30.75 per share in cash. The renewed price had represented an additional approximately $150 million in equity value for stockholders.