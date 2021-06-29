SMI 12’042 0.3%  SPI 15’450 0.2%  Dow 34’316 0.1%  DAX 15’691 0.9%  Euro 1.0958 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’108 0.4%  Gold 1’762 -0.9%  Bitcoin 33’467 5.7%  Dollar 0.9212 0.2%  Öl 74.8 0.2% 
Alcohol Abuse Skyrockets during the Pandemic - National Rehab Hotline is here to Help

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol sales and consumption have absolutely skyrocketed since the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine. According to one recent study, alcohol sales in March 2020 were an incredible 262% higher than in March 2019. To put that in perspective, for every alcoholic beverage purchased in March of 2019, there were more than 2.5 purchased last year.

According to a 2019 NIH study, more than half of Americans age 18 or older reported drinking in the last month. A full quarter of these Americans reported binge-drinking in the last month. This has got to stop. Alcohol abuse is completely preventable. The National Rehab Hotline wants to help prevent it.

The National Rehab Hotline, which can be reached anytime by calling 1-866-210-1303, is available to help those who find themselves overdrinking. The call is anonymous, judgment-free, and cost-free. Give us a call now and let one of our trained experts assist you through these hard times. If someone you care about is abusing alcohol, feel free to call for them as well.

The National Rehab Hotline is available 24/7 for anyone to call and receive help with stopping alcohol abuse. Every call is anonymous and will be answered by an expert who wants to help. If you feel like you or someone you know needs this help, call now. You're not alone…

About The National Rehab Hotline

The National Rehab Hotline is a free, confidential call that provides people with information about the various types of treatment programs available in their local area. There are many different ways to get help when struggling with addiction, alcoholism, or mental health issues. The hotline can provide immediate support and guidance on how to find a treatment program or learn more about what type of rehabilitation services are available.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcohol-abuse-skyrockets-during-the-pandemic--national-rehab-hotline-is-here-to-help-301322362.html

SOURCE National Rehab Hotline

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

