SMI 11’994 0.8%  SPI 15’408 0.8%  Dow 34’197 1.0%  DAX 15’589 0.9%  Euro 1.0959 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’122 1.1%  Gold 1’774 -0.3%  Bitcoin 31’990 3.6%  Dollar 0.9180 0.0%  Öl 75.6 0.2% 

Alcoa Aktie [Valor: 34298184 / ISIN: US0138721065]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.06.2021 22:10:00

Alcoa Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Alcoa
28.07 CHF 73.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 15, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the "Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and will be webcast live via Alcoa's website.

Conference Call Information

Time:

 

Thursday, July 15, 2021: 5:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. EDT

 

 

 

Hosts:

 

Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer

 

 

William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Call:

 

+1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic)

 

 

+1 (412) 902-6506 (International)

 

 

Conference ID: 4411949

 

 

To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m.

 

 

 

Webcast:

Go to the "Investors” section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view slides.

 

 

 

Replay Information:

 

 

A telephone replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on July 15 until July 22, 2021.

+1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic)

 

 

+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

 

 

Replay Access Code: 10157542

 

 

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:

 

 

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

 

 

 

 

 

The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations” portion of the "Investors” section of www.alcoa.com at this link: https://investors.alcoa.com/events-and-presentations/

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 135 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Die Märkte bewegen sich weiterhin auf hohem Niveau und befinden sich im Spannungsfeld der Inflationsnachrichten. Bei den Einzeltiteln ist aktuell Microsoft im Fokus. Erfahren Sie mehr zur aktuellen Entwicklung im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:19 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
11:34 Weekly-Hits: Ausblick 3. Quartal / Booking Holdings / EasyJet / TUI
10:28 Vontobel: derimail - Interessante BRCs auf Schweizer Titel
09:58 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
09:06 SMI im Konsolidierungsmodus
23.06.21 Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV
18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alcoa Corp 28.07 73.07% Alcoa Corp

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen: Credit Suisse veröffentlicht historische Finanzdaten
Dow Jones geht mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich höher
Avis de ne pas consommer du bœuf haché vendus par l'entreprise Fouquet Morel inc.
Harter Wettkampf zwischen NIO und Tesla - doch die wahren Konkurrenten könnten erst noch kommen
Mike Novogratz: Neue Katalysatoren für den Bitcoin-Kurs zeichnen sich ab
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Swiss Re reduziert Beteiligung an Phoenix Group
Tecan-Aktie klettert zweistellig: Tecan kauft US-Medizingerätehersteller Paramit für 1 Milliarde Dollar
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich wenig verändert
Novartis-Aktie gibt ab: Novartis will offenbar 2021 rund 50 Millionen Dosen BioNTech-Impfstoff abfüllen
Warren Buffett hat seit 2006 die Hälfte seines Vermögens gespendet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit