Albion Crown VCT PLC

Interim Management Statement

LEI Code: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Introduction

I present Albion Crown VCT PLC (the "Company”)’s interim management statement for the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025.

The Company completed the merger with Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (AAVC) in December 2024 which created a new C share class (CRWC). The C share class (CRWC) will convert into ordinary shares (CRWN) on a relative Net Asset Value basis as at 30 June 2026, which is expected to complete in November 2026.

Performance and dividends

Ordinary shares

The ordinary shares unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 31 March 2025 was £113.7 million or 31.35 pence per ordinary share, an increase of 0.18 pence per ordinary share (0.58%) since 31 December 2024.

After accounting for the dividend of 0.78 pence per ordinary share, paid on 30 April 2025 to shareholders on the register on 11 April 2025, the NAV is 30.57 pence per ordinary share.

C Shares

The C shares unaudited NAV as at 31 March 2025 was £57.9 million or 43.15 pence per C share, a decrease of 0.12 pence per C share (0.27%) since 31 December 2024.

After accounting for the dividend of 1.08 pence per C share, paid on 30 April 2025 to shareholders on the register on 11 April 2025, the NAV is 42.07 pence per C share.

Fundraising

A prospectus Top Up Offer of new ordinary shares opened to applications on 6 January 2025. On 31 March 2025, the Board announced that it had reached its £30 million limit (inclusive of a £10 million over-allotment facility which had been exercised) and therefore had closed to further applications.

During the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025, the Company issued the following ordinary shares under the Albion VCTs Top Up Offers:

Date Number of ordinary shares issued Issue price per ordinary share Net consideration received (£’000) 21 March 2025 65,583,583 31.81 to 32.14 pence 20,446

Portfolio

As noted in the Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 31 December 2024, after reviewing detailed cash flow forecasts, the Board agreed with the Manager that the current investment focus for the C share class will be on supporting existing portfolio companies and not to make further new investments. This is to ensure that the C share class has sufficient cash resources for follow-on investments, dividends and share buybacks.

The following investments have been made during the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025:

New investments



Ordinary shares C shares Activity



£’000 £’000 Latent Technology Group 621 70 Reinforcement Learning based Animation Scripta Therapeutics 139 - AI-enabled drug discovery Innerworks Technology 109 - Adaptive security OtoImmune 88 - Detection and treatment of autoimmune diseases. Pastel Health 31 17 Digital-first provider of multi-specialty care Formicor Pharmaceuticals 28 - Drug reformulation Total new investments 1,016 87





Further investments



Ordinary shares C shares Activity



£’000 £’000 TransFICC 794 114 A provider of a connectivity solution, connecting financial institutions with trading venues via a single API Mondra Global 406 226 Food supply chain emissions modelling Runa Network 77 10 Cloud platform and infrastructure that enables corporates to issue digital incentives and payouts NuvoAir Holdings 66 11 Digital therapeutics and decentralised clinical trials for respiratory conditions uMedeor (T/A uMed) 30 56 A middleware technology platform that enables life science organisations to conduct medical research programmes Total further investments 1,373 417

Combined top ten holdings as at 31 March 2025:

Investment



Carrying value

£’000 % of combined net asset value



Activity



Ordinary shares C shares Combined Quantexa 20,877 - 20,877 12.2% Network analytics platform to detect financial crime Gravitee Topco (T/A Gravitee.io) 4,176 5,342 9,518 5.5% API management platform Chonais River Hydro 2,077 3,586 5,663 3.3% Owner and operator of a 2 MW hydro-power scheme in the Scottish Highlands The Evewell Group 2,774 2,800 5,575 3.2% Operator and developer of women’s health centres focusing on fertility Runa Network 2,817 2,475 5,292 3.1% Cloud platform and infrastructure that enables corporates to issue digital incentives and payouts Radnor House School (TopCo) 2,918 2,308 5,226 3.0% Independent school for children aged 2-18 Proveca 5,193 - 5,193 3.0% Reformulation of medicines for children TransFICC 2,691 2,044 4,735 2.8% A provider of a connectivity solution, connecting financial institutions with trading venues via a single API Elliptic Enterprises 1,675 2,878 4,553 2.7% Provider of Anti Money Laundering services to digital asset institutions Healios 2,135 2,049 4,184 2.4% Provider of an online platform delivering family centric psychological care primarily to children and adolescents

A full breakdown of the Company’s ordinary and C share portfolios can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/vct-funds/CRWN.

Share buy-backs

During the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025, no shares were repurchased by the Company.

It remains the Board’s policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company’s interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.

It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5% discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Material events and transactions after the period end

After the period end, the Company issued the following new ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2024/25:

Date Number of ordinary shares issued Issue price per ordinary share Net consideration received (£’000) 4 April 2025 27,830,556 32.14 pence 8,676

After the period end, the Company also issued the following new ordinary and C shares under the dividend reinvestment scheme:

Date Number of ordinary shares issued Issue price per ordinary share Net invested (£’000) 30 April 2025 1,504,893 30.39 pence 443





Date Number of C shares issued Issue price per C share Net invested (£’000) 30 April 2025 484,437 42.19 pence 197

There have been no other material events or transactions after the period end to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/vct-funds/CRWN.

Richard Glover, Chairman

3 June 2025

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP – Tel: 020 7601 1850