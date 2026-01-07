|
07.01.2026 16:41:33
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Reveals Decline In Q3 Profit
(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $293.3 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $400.6 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Albertsons Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $390.3 million or $0.72 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $19.12 billion from $18.77 billion last year.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $293.3 Mln. vs. $400.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $19.12 Bln vs. $18.77 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.08 - $2.16
