18.10.2019 06:00:00

Alberto Velazquez's newly released "El Mesias con el Anti-Cristo" is a riveting story of divine salvation ushered by God through Jesus Christ.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "El Mesias con el Anti-Cristo": a mesmerizing Spanish-language work that proclaims the majesty and wisdom of God that edifies his promise of salvation through the victory of the Messiah in the face of spiritual damnation. "El Mesias con el Anti-Cristo" is the creation of published author Alberto Velazquez.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alberto Velazquez's new book reveals the incomprehensible design of heaven, hell, and the material world that reflects the Lord's omnipotence.

This book also imparts the magnitude of God's love that beckons people toward his saving light.

View the synopsis of "El Mesias con el Anti-Cristo" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "El Mesias con el Anti-Cristo" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "El Mesias con el Anti-Cristo", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

