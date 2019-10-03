+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
03.10.2019 00:06:00

Alberta Government review of its tobacco and smoking legislation a measured, evidence-based approach

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) welcomes the announcement from Minister Shandro on October 2 that the Alberta Government will launch an evidence-based review of the province's vaping regulations, starting November 1, 2019.

The Canadian Vaping Association (CNW Group/The Canadian Vaping Association)

Headed by Calgary-Klein MLA, Jeremy Nixon, the review will be part of a wider assessment of the province's tobacco and smoking legislation and will be informed by existing evidence in Canada and in other jurisdictions, including consultation with a diversity of stakeholders in the province.

"We at the CVA are encouraged by today's announcement from Minister Shandro at this time as it's a measured approach focused on ensuring that any changes to existing legislation are informed by facts and evidence," says Darryl Tempest, Executive Director, Canadian Vaping Association. "We at the CVA share the deep concerns of Canadians about the recent cases of lung illnesses, particularly among youth. It's critical that health authorities get to the primary source of this outbreak as non-nicotine e-liquid vaping devices sourced on the black market have been implicated in many cases. It is for this reason that we encourage other provincial law makers and authorities to follow the example of Alberta."

The CVA also strongly advocates keeping these products out of the hands of underage Canadians by stopping the sale of vaping products at convenience stores and gas stations, as well as removing the marketing of nicotine e-liquid vape products outside of adult-only access environments.

About the Canadian Vaping Association

The Canadian Vaping Association (canadianvapingassociation.org) is a registered national, not-for-profit organization, established as the voice for the burgeoning Canadian vaping industry. Founded in 2014, the CVA represents over 200 manufacturing, retail and online vaping businesses in Canada and has no tobacco companies, nor their affiliates, as part of their membership. The association is the primary liaison with the federal and provincial governments on all legislative and regulatory issues related to the industry. The primary goal of the CVA is to ensure that government regulation is reasonable and practical, through the strategy of professional proactive communication and education supplied bilingually to health officers, media, and elected officials.

SOURCE The Canadian Vaping Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

02.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
02.10.19
Gold nach schwachen US-Konjunkturdaten im Aufwind
02.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Netflix Inc
02.10.19
7% p.a. auf Stadler Rail, Sika, Georg Fischer in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Auktion für beschlagnahmte digitale Assets
Tesla-Fahrzeuge: Ende des kostenlosen Internetzugangs?
ams-Aktie gewinnt, OSRAM-Aktie im Minush: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre
Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Wall Street letztlich tief im Minus -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX geht unter 12'000er Marke in Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
SMI mit herben Abschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Nikkei schliesst mit positiven Vorzeichen
Leclanché-Aktie schiesst hoch: Leclanché liefert Batterien für Bombardier-Züge
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Streamingdienst unter Druck - Credit Suisse senkt Ausblick für Netflix
Facebook-Aktie gibt ab: Facebooks Libra-Partner bekommen kalte Füsse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich tief im Minus -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX geht unter 12'000er Marke in Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel unter die Marke von 12'000 Punkten. Konjunktursorgen drückten die US-Börsen erneut ins Minus. In Japan und Hongkong ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB