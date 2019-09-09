09.09.2019 14:20:00

Albert Ellis, CEO Harvey Nash Group, Featured in Top 100 Influencers in Recruitment

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Ellis, CEO of the global technology recruitment, IT outsourcing and leadership services organisation Harvey Nash Group, has been named in SIA's Staffing 100 Europe List.

Harvey Nash (PRNewsfoto/Harvey Nash and KPMG)

The list, now in its seventh year, recognises executives whose contributions have helped shape the world of work. The group comprises CEO's from across the recruitment industry including strategists, technologists and reformers. The list is based on the impact and influence individuals have had on the workforce solutions ecosystem and in navigating a complex landscape and competitive industry.

Albert Ellis has been active in the professional recruitment industry for over two decades having multiple roles with Hays plc, the largest professional recruiter based in the UK and the Harvey Nash Group. He is also a Trustee on the Board of Asia House, is an active member of Cambridge University's Rustat Conference, a leading think-tank, and has been a member of the External Advisory Panel for the Information Leadership Network at Cass Business School.

"The 2019 Staffing 100 Europe honourees bring acumen and vision together as they take on today's business-related challenges, against a backdrop of political uncertainty, Brexit, youth unemployment, immigration and economic fluctuations," said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products at SIA. "As they launch new programmes, undertake geographic expansions, invest in technology and innovation, their commitment and passion are laudable, with their contributions helping shape a market worth an estimated EUR 172 billion in 2018. We extend our congratulations to all this year's honourees."

Albert Ellis said of his inclusion on the 2019 list "I'm honoured to be included in this list.  Harvey Nash has undergone a complete transformation in the last two years and is now one of the world's leading technology recruitment, IT outsourcing and leadership businesses.  I am delighted to see that the work put in by the Harvey Nash leadership team has been recognised in this addition to the 2019 Staffing 100 List."

If you'd like to find out more about SIA's Staffing 100 Europe List, you can do so at http://si100europe.staffingindustry.com/.

Media Contacts:
Michelle Thomas
Harvey Nash
michelle.thomas@harveynash.com
+44 (20) 7333 2677

