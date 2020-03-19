19.03.2020 23:47:00

Albert 'Chip' Hutzler Joins HORNE LLP's Healthcare Team

RIDGELAND, Miss., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ORNE LLP, one of the nation's top 100 accounting and business advisory firms, welcomes Albert "Chip" Hutzler, JD, MBA, CVA, as a director on the firm's healthcare team.

Based out of the Nashville office, Hutzler specializes in compliance-based consulting where he helps clients navigate various health laws, including Stark, Anti-Kickback, False Claims Act, HIPPA, EMTALA, IRS Regulations and state and local healthcare laws.

"We're excited to welcome Chip to HORNE. His extensive legal and financial knowledge of the healthcare industry helps clients solve their toughest problems. I know this will generate excitement for our clients and our team," explains Healthcare Partner in Charge, Kathrine G. Watts, CPA, CHC.

Hutzler joins the firm with more than 20 years of previous experience as a financial analyst and 25 years as an attorney. He is a published author and regular speaker on healthcare valuation and legal compliance issues, as well as an active member in industry associations.

About HORNE LLP

HORNE is a decidedly different CPA and business advisory firm that is changing expectations by elevating client experiences to strategic and anticipatory versus historical. HORNE goes beyond traditional accounting to collaborate with clients to transform change and uncertainty into opportunities for growth and improvement.

We focus our industry knowledge and experience in banking, construction, franchise, government, healthcare and public and middle-market companies. HORNE Wealth Strategies provides retirement planning, tax strategy, exit and succession planning for family and middle-market businesses. HORNE Cyber helps businesses of all sizes build resiliency for cybersecurity. HORNE Capital Strategies offers a unique approach to help clients buy, sell or infuse capital into their businesses. Visit us at hornellp.com, HORNECyber.com, or HORNECapital.com.

For more information:

Marla Saxton

HORNE LLP

601.326.1227

marla.saxton@hornellp.com

Related Images

albert-chip-hutzler.jpg
Albert "Chip" Hutzler
Albert "Chip" Hutzler Joins HORNE LLP's Healthcare Team

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albert-chip-hutzler-joins-horne-llps-healthcare-team-301027134.html

SOURCE HORNE LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.03.20
Rohstoffe: Der Ausverkauf geht weiter
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
19.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Produkte in Zeichnung
19.03.20
Weekly Hits: Low Vola-Strategie – Weniger Zick-Zack, mehr Rendite / Autohersteller – Vollbremsung einer Industrie
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
18.03.20
Erholung bereits wieder beendet?
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massiver Kursrutsch an den US-Börsen - Dow Jones schliesst unter 20'000 Punkten -- SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
US-Indizes schliessen fester -- SMI klettert bis Handelsende kräftig -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
SIX ändert SMI-Gewichtung von Roche und Nestlé
Europaweites Leerverkaufsverbot: Sinnvoll in Zeiten der Corona-Krise?
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie schiesst hoch: ASMALLWORLD schreibt 2019 schwarze Zahlen
Credit Suisse ist im ersten Quartal bisher gut unterwegs - Zahlen schieben CS-Aktie an
Dufry: Offenbar wurden mit Margin Call Millionen Aktien abgestossen - Aktie über 20 % im Plus
BKW-Aktie dreht ins Minus - BKW verdoppelt den Gewinn und bezahlt mehr Dividende
Addex verschiebt Start der Phase-III-Studie mit Dipraglurant und Jahreszahlen - Aktie bricht ein
Aktienmarkt nicht länger überbewertet: Stockt Buffett jetzt auf?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes schliessen fester -- SMI klettert bis Handelsende kräftig -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Die Wall Street unterlag am Donnerstag Schwankungen. Der heimische Markt wagte einen Erholungsversuch. Der deutsche Leitindex legte schlussendlich zu. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag erneut negative Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB