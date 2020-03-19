Albert 'Chip' Hutzler Joins HORNE LLP's Healthcare Team

RIDGELAND, Miss., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ORNE LLP, one of the nation's top 100 accounting and business advisory firms, welcomes Albert "Chip" Hutzler, JD, MBA, CVA, as a director on the firm's healthcare team.

Based out of the Nashville office, Hutzler specializes in compliance-based consulting where he helps clients navigate various health laws, including Stark, Anti-Kickback, False Claims Act, HIPPA, EMTALA, IRS Regulations and state and local healthcare laws.

"We're excited to welcome Chip to HORNE. His extensive legal and financial knowledge of the healthcare industry helps clients solve their toughest problems. I know this will generate excitement for our clients and our team," explains Healthcare Partner in Charge, Kathrine G. Watts, CPA, CHC.

Hutzler joins the firm with more than 20 years of previous experience as a financial analyst and 25 years as an attorney. He is a published author and regular speaker on healthcare valuation and legal compliance issues, as well as an active member in industry associations.

