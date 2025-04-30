Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.05.2025 00:18:06

Albemarle Q1 Loss Narrows

Albemarle
46.96 CHF -9.47%
(RTTNews) - Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Wednesday reported a narrowed net loss in the first quarter of 2025 despite a decline in sales, as the company benefited from improved margins and lower operating expenses.

The company posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of $340,000, compared with a loss of $9.1 million in the same quarter last year. Loss per share was flat at $0.00, an improvement from the $0.08 loss per share reported in the prior-year period.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $1.08 billion from $1.36 billion a year ago, primarily due to lower lithium pricing.

On an adjusted basis, Albemarle recorded net income of $41.3 million compared to $2.4 million last year, after accounting for dividends on mandatory convertible preferred stock and noncontrolling interests.

ALB closed Wednesday's trading at $58.55 down $0.91 or 1.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.