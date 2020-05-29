Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
29.05.2020 22:22:00

Albatross Designs Opens Its Headquarters in Europe

SAN FRANCISCO and MILAN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albatross Designs is pleased to announce the opening of its European HQ in Milan, Italy, with the initial core purposes of improving customer experience and increasing its presence in the European dialogue about sustainability.

Plastic Free Shaving Coming to the Shores of the Mediterranean this Summer.

Since its inception, back in 2015 in California, Albatross Designs always had a clear purpose and ambition: Making products that have a positive environmental benefit.

With the increasing severity of environmental issues and the ever-growing demand for eco-friendly products in Europe, Albatross Designs has decided to expand its capabilities to the European market, oversee R&D processes for some of the Albatross Designs' product pipeline there, and forge strong partnerships with private and government partners.

"This is a tremendous moment in the life of Albatross Designs because now we will be able to test upcoming, innovative sustainable products and technologies in two very different yet very similar places which means an opportunity to learn quickly, and hopefully, contribute to a reduction in pollution that much quicker. Our direct presence in Europe will also help us to expand the very successful Albatross Blade Take Back Program as well as many other projects currently underway," said Andrew LaCenere, Founder & CEO.

Based in the Lombardia region of Italy, internationally recognized as one of the most dynamic design hubs in the world, Albatross Designs Europe is now also well positioned to provide improved logistic processes with more flexible customs and lower shipping costs when marketing and distributing in Europe.

Who Is Albatross Designs?
Founded in late 2015 with the goal of eliminating plastic from shaving, Albatross Designs has helped prevent nearly a million shaves with disposable plastic razors. The company currently has several products in its pipeline – from living roofs and evaporative cooling systems to sustainability-promoting software—and is driven by a team of passionate professionals determined to use the power of design to protect our planet.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albatross-designs-opens-its-headquarters-in-europe-301067968.html

SOURCE Albatross Designs

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
09:20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
08:37
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
06:15
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:12
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Novartis produziert Coronavirus-Impfstoff von Mass General Brigham - Aktie im Aufwind
Goldman Sachs: Diese drei Aktien bieten jetzt eine Kaufgelegenheit
Givaudan-Aktie fester: Givaudan übernimmt französische Alderys mit Umsatz von 3 Millionen Euro
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- SMI über 9'900 Zählern -- DAX schliesst mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie bricht ein: Kühne Holding will zweiten Sitz im Hapag-Lloyd-Aufsichtsrat
Hertz-Grossaktionär Icahn nach Insolvenzantrag ausgestiegen - Hertz-Aktie bricht ein
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende -- Dow-Jones wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
CS-Aktie tiefrot: Credit Suisse wehrt sich vor Bundesgericht gegen Finma-Prüfer
Nach dem Corona-Crash: Welche SMI-Aktien sind die Gewinner - welche die Verlierer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende -- Dow-Jones wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich ebenfalls schwächer. In Asien gaben die Kurse am Freitag überwiegend nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB