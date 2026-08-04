Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’470 0.7%  SPI 20’345 0.7%  Dow 53’667 0.9%  DAX 26’155 0.6%  Euro 0.9321 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’472 0.7%  Gold 4’063 0.3%  Bitcoin 51’728 0.6%  Dollar 0.8095 -0.1%  Öl 81.6 -2.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Roche149905998Rheinmetall345850Sika41879292Helvetia Baloise46664220Holcim1221405
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
SpaceX-Aktie vor erstem Quartalsbericht: Anleger interessieren sich mehr für kuriose Themen als für harte Zahlen
Continental steigert Profitabilität im zweiten Quartal - Aktie fällt auf rotes Terrain
Nordex-Aktie steigt: Neue US-Aufträge stärken das Geschäft mit Windturbinen
FMC-Aktie im Minus trotz Zahlen über Erwartung
LEG Immobilien bestätigt Jahresprognose trotz rückläufigem AFFO - Aktie etwas fester
Suche...
ETF Sparplan

Albany International Aktie 904150 / US0123481089

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.08.2026 15:17:49

Albany International Q2 Net Income Rises

Albany International
75.14 USD 0.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Albany International Corp. (AIN) reported second quarter net income attributable to the company of $17.4 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.31 per share in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $57.8 million, compared to $51.9 million, a year ago, an increase of 11.5%. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.82, compared to $0.57, last year.

Net revenues were $329.5 million in the second quarter, compared to $311.4 million in the prior year. The company said the increase was primarily driven by higher volume in the Engineered Composites business, offset by some end-market softness in Machine Clothing along with downtime related to an equipment failure in the Machine Clothing business.

For the third quarter, the company projects consolidated net revenue between $320 million and $330 million, and adjusted EPS between $0.60 and $0.70.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Albany International shares are up 0.04 percent to $75.15.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Deutsche Telekom: Chance vor den Zahlen

T-Mobile US liefert Rückenwind, nun muss die Mutter nachlegen. Überzeugt der Konzern am 6. August mit seinen Halbjahreszahlen, könnte die Telekom-Aktie ihr Comeback fortsetzen.

Weiterlesen!