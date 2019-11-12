+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2019 02:05:00

Albany CDJR Partners with Vets Helping Vets, Lebanon Community Schools to Donate Vehicle

ALBANY, Ore., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a failed transmission left a local Army veteran, Brian Carter, without reliable transportation for almost a year, the Albany CDJR team provided aid by donating a used Honda. Brian and his four children live in the countryside outside of Lebanon making getting around without a vehicle difficult. The Honda will make it easier for the family to secure groceries, attend doctor appointments and spend time together in the community.

Members from the Lebanon Community School District and Vets Helping Vets reached out to a number of local car dealerships this summer to help find support for the family and the Albany CDJR team was quick to respond. Within two weeks the dealership had secured a vehicle, and the family was soon after handed the keys to a used 2000 Honda CR-V during a surprise ceremony in July.

"We believe that taking care of and giving back to our community is an integral part of running a business and we are delighted to have the opportunity to help out Brian and his family," said Jake Zilverberg, General Manager of Albany Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Albany Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is located in Albany, Oregon and provides new and used cars, crossovers, SUVs, vans and trucks to residents in Albany and the surrounding communities of Corvallis, Eugene, Salem, and beyond. For additional information on the vehicle donation or to learn more about the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram inventory available at the dealership, contact a member of the Albany CDJR team by phone at 541-238-0146, in person at 2315 Santiam Highway SE, Albany, Oregon, or online at http://www.albanychryslerdodgejeepram.com.

 

SOURCE Albany CDJR

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.11.19
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Ein Highlight – nicht nur für die Trader
11.11.19
Gold & Co. kaum erholt
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
11.11.19
Vontobel: Singles Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday verhelfen zu Umsatzrekorden
11.11.19
SMI-Rekordfahrt gerät ins Stocken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft japanische Aktivitäten von Aspen
Darum ist der Bitcoin keine Gold-Alternative
737-Abstürze: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Boeing?
Tesla überrascht mit bahnbrechendem Patent
Beyond Meat-Aktie im Fokus: Laut Analysten ist noch viel Luft nach oben
Cannabis-Aktien: Darum könnte sich die US-Legalisierung als negativ erweisen
UBS-Aktie verliert: Rechtsstreit in Hongkong kostet UBS Millionen
Arbeiten Fiat und Tesla künftig zusammen?
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- SMI zurück an Nulllinie -- DAX schliesst leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Schmolz+Bickenbach nimmt Anpassungen und Ergänzungen an der geplanten Kapitalerhöhung vor - Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- SMI zurück an Nulllinie -- DAX schliesst leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich zum Start der neuen Woche letztlich ohne grössere Veränderung. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas leichter. An der Wall Street zeigten sich die Börsen kaum verändert. An den Märkten in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB