Albany CDJR Partners with Vets Helping Vets, Lebanon Community Schools to Donate Vehicle

ALBANY, Ore., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a failed transmission left a local Army veteran, Brian Carter, without reliable transportation for almost a year, the Albany CDJR team provided aid by donating a used Honda. Brian and his four children live in the countryside outside of Lebanon making getting around without a vehicle difficult. The Honda will make it easier for the family to secure groceries, attend doctor appointments and spend time together in the community.

Members from the Lebanon Community School District and Vets Helping Vets reached out to a number of local car dealerships this summer to help find support for the family and the Albany CDJR team was quick to respond. Within two weeks the dealership had secured a vehicle, and the family was soon after handed the keys to a used 2000 Honda CR-V during a surprise ceremony in July.

"We believe that taking care of and giving back to our community is an integral part of running a business and we are delighted to have the opportunity to help out Brian and his family," said Jake Zilverberg, General Manager of Albany Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Albany Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is located in Albany, Oregon and provides new and used cars, crossovers, SUVs, vans and trucks to residents in Albany and the surrounding communities of Corvallis, Eugene, Salem, and beyond. For additional information on the vehicle donation or to learn more about the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram inventory available at the dealership, contact a member of the Albany CDJR team by phone at 541-238-0146, in person at 2315 Santiam Highway SE, Albany, Oregon, or online at http://www.albanychryslerdodgejeepram.com.

SOURCE Albany CDJR