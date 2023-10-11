Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'041 0.4%  SPI 14'428 0.4%  Dow 33'739 0.4%  DAX 15'457 0.2%  Euro 0.9574 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'206 0.0%  Gold 1'873 0.7%  Bitcoin 24'521 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9016 -0.4%  Öl 87.0 -0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Birkenstock129711946Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk129508879Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Richemont21048333Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Top News
Siemens Energy-Aktie gewinnt: Siemens Energy veräussert Hochspannungsgeschäft an Triton
Anleihen, Inflation, Zinsen und Co.: Top-Investoren geben Risiko-Warnung heraus
ExxonMobil- und Pioneer-Aktie vorbörslich uneins: Einigung bei Fusion von ExxonMobil und Pioneer
25 Jahre Swisscom: War die Liberalisierung des Schweizer Telekommarktes erfolgreich?
So kann man von Zuhause Geld verdienen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

11.10.2023 15:02:00

Alation Announces ALLIE AI as a Co-Pilot for AI Engineers, Data Analysts, and Data Stewards to Accelerate Time-To-Value

Intelligent curation and search capabilities enable organizations to unlock their data’s value by finding relevant data faster and curating large volumes of data more efficiently

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation, Inc., the data intelligence company, today announced ALLIE AI, a co-pilot to increase the productivity of AI engineers, data analysts, and data stewards. ALLIE AI builds upon Alation’s machine learning (ML) capabilities to enable organizations to save time and scale data programs more quickly, democratize trusted data, and advance new AI initiatives.

Organizations are racing to ensure enterprise data readiness for critical business initiatives, such as implementing AI-powered strategies through building and training large language models (LLMs). Yet, the volume and breadth of data generated by the explosion of SaaS applications and new personas – such as AI engineers – that need access to that data has held back the delivery of such initiatives. For example, in a recent survey by IDC, organizations responded that the most significant challenge to maximizing the value of their AI/ML initiatives was issues with data availability and data quality1.

ALLIE AI automates the documentation and curation of data assets at scale, making it easy for analysts to find that data. ALLIE AI’s intelligent curation capabilities enable organizations to accelerate the population of their data catalog by automatically documenting new data assets and suggesting appropriate data stewards. In addition, ALLIE AI intelligent search and SQL auto-generation enable analysts to find the data they need without needing specialist data analyst skills. ALLIE AI can help analysts easily find customer data without knowing the names of the underlying datasets or how to write SQL. This allows analysts to build AI models and enable data-driven decision-making more quickly without needing a specialized data analyst skillset.

"Data is a strategic asset at GKN Aerospace Engines. To leverage the full potential of our data, it must be described, available, and owned,” said Alexander Grima, Enterprise Data Architecture Lead at GKN Aerospace Engines. "Making this data available and described requires time from its owners, ALLIE AI could be a key enabler to accelerate the curation of data without overwhelming our data experts as the demand for trusted data grows.”

"A data-driven organization can quickly address strategic questions. However, as data volumes grow, locating, understanding, and trusting the data becomes increasingly challenging,” said Junaid Saiyed, CTO at Alation. "This challenge becomes more pronounced when businesses invest in data initiatives like generative AI. Such projects demand extensive data stores to operate as intended. Alation has tackled the ‘4V’ problem – volume, velocity, variety, and veracity – for over a decade by harnessing ML and AI to support comprehension and confident usage. With ALLIE AI integrated into our data intelligence platform, data teams can expedite the discovery of relevant data, gain insights into the lineage of their AI models, and effectively manage business outcomes on a larger scale.”

ALLIE AI increases productivity by enabling AI Engineers, Data Analysts, and Data Stewards:

  • Intelligent Curation: Users can accelerate the setup of their data catalog by harnessing auto-curation features. Steward Suggestions uses an AI recommendation system to automatically suggest Data Stewards, Descriptions, and Titles.
  • Intelligent Search: Business teams can easily find and utilize relevant data with Semantic Search, a natural language way to search that focuses on the object’s contextual meaning and provides accurate results.
  • Auto Generate SQL: ALLIE AI helps generate SQL based on natural language search queries, democratizing access to data to non-specialist data personas.

ALLIE AI is in public preview and is expected to be generally available in H1 2024. To learn more about ALLIE AI, visit https://www.alation.com/product/allie-ai/.

About Alation
Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, enabling self-service analytics, cloud transformation, and data governance. More than 500 enterprises build data culture and improve data-driven decision-making with Alation, including Cisco, Nasdaq, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Virgin Australia. Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list four times, is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in tech and Best Workplaces™ for Women, and recognized as a 2022 and 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces™. For more information, visit www.alation.com.

Media Contact
Lauren Lloyd
PR Director
541-490-6115
lauren.lloyd@alation.com

1 Future Enterprise Resiliency and Spending Survey Wave 2, IDC, March 2023, N=952 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

Inside Trading & Investment

11:58 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 27.000 Dollar – US-Inflationsdaten werfen Schatten voraus
10:33 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
09:25 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
09:10 SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
10.10.23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf AXA SA
10.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Lonza, Sonova
04.10.23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
04.10.23 Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'519.29 19.06 RSSM1U
Short 11'750.93 13.65 C0SSMU
Short 12'180.10 8.85 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'040.86 11.10.2023 14:48:36
Long 10'583.18 18.74 V4SSMU
Long 10'376.23 14.00 5SSMJU
Long 9'922.68 8.92 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla stellt neue Powerwall-Version mit mehr Leistung vor
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Credit Suisse hätte laut FSB anders abgewickelt werden können
Erholungsrally: SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich höher -- Wall Street zu Handelsschluss im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Idorsia Aktie News: Anleger schicken Idorsia am Mittwochmittag ins Minus
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche kann mit Augenmittel Vabysmo erneut Behandlungserfolg erzielen
LVMH-Aktie tiefer: LVMH verfehlt die Wachstumserwartungen - Richemont und Swatch-Aktien geben im Windschatten deutlich nach
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger tendiert am Mittwochmittag tiefer
Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: SMI in der Gewinnzone -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Wall Street höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen
Diese Wasserstoffaktien haben laut HSBC-Analystin deutliches Kurspotenzial
Börsengang steht kurz bevor: Deshalb warnen Experten vor einem Kauf der Birkenstock-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit