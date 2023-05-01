Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'437 0.7%  SPI 15'073 0.7%  Dow 34'052 -0.1%  DAX 15'922 0.8%  Euro 0.9832 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'359 0.0%  Gold 1'982 -0.4%  Bitcoin 25'070 -4.5%  Dollar 0.8957 0.0%  Öl 79.4 -0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Fonds für Blockchain-Gaming gestartet: Razer will Gameplay unterhaltsamer machen
ChatGPT goes Finanzwelt: Wie die künstliche Intelligenz für Anleger von Nutzen sein kann
Tesla-Rivale Rivian mit Wachstumsambitionen: Startup gibt Einblick in Zukunftspläne
Das Wichtigste zu Barrier Reverse Convertibles in Kürze
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Nestlé3886335First Republic Bank12082173Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Swiss Life1485278Amazon645156Holcim1221405Kühne + Nagel International2523886
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Alaska Air Group Aktie [Valor: 904079 / ISIN: US0116591092]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.05.2023 01:22:00

Alaska Airlines slashes ticket prices to Dallas as the Kraken face off in playoffs, plus fans can score priority boarding

Alaska Air Group
39.06 CHF 3.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

To celebrate our home team's historic game 7 win to advance to the second round, Alaska is offering $99 flights between Seattle and Dallas all week long

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today through Friday, May 5, Alaska Airlines is slashing ticket prices so hockey fans can catch round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars and score $99 fares each way on all Alaska flights between Seattle and Dallas (at both airports: DAL and DFW) this week*.

Seattle Kraken mascot Buoy in front of Alaska Airlines Kraken aircraft.

As the official airline sponsor of the Kraken, we couldn't be prouder to see them make history, becoming the first team in the National Hockey League to knock out the defending champions in its first-ever playoff series. We're so proud, that we've added another flight to Dallas from Seattle on May 2 with flight #9232 in honor the NHL's 32nd franchise. 

"We are so proud of everything the Kraken have accomplished so far this season, and now we want to fill the rink in Dallas with as many Kraken fans as we can," says Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci.

Priority boarding
As always during hockey season, guests sporting Kraken gear can board early on all Alaska flights departing from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), following group B.

American Hockey League fans of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Palm Springs' (PSP) new professional ice hockey expansion team of the Seattle Kraken, can also board early if they're wearing Firebird gear.

Retweet to win
Guests can also retweet the @SeattleKraken for a chance to win two roundtrip tickets to Dallas and a pair of tickets to Game 2 of the second round of playoffs. Official sweepstakes rules here.

*Restrictions apply, see terms and conditions on alaskaair.com here.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning

customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

 

 

 

(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-slashes-ticket-prices-to-dallas-as-the-kraken-face-off-in-playoffs-plus-fans-can-score-priority-boarding-301812459.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Alaska Air Group Inc.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

​Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV

Zinn ist das am häufigsten übersehene Edelmetall in Zeiten der Energiewende. Wofür das Edelmetall benötigt wird und wie der Markt aktuell aussieht erklärt Dr. Thomas Bünger, CEO von First Tin heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

🔥🔥🔥Save the Date: Börsentag Zürich mit der 🎤🎥 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
►►► 30. September 2023

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

28.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Straumann
28.04.23 Goldpreisrally: Unsicherheit beflügelt
28.04.23 BNP Paribas: Von A nach B - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 03/2023
28.04.23 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte-Marke bleibt ein Thema
28.04.23 Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV
28.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – März-Top auf dem Prüfstand
27.04.23 Julius Bär: 13.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Rieter Holding AG
27.04.23 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp haussiert
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Politiker mit Präsidentenambitionen: Bitcoin-Fan Kennedy hält die Kryptowährung für Rettung vor bevorstehenden "Finanzkollaps"
Neue Rekordzahl von Bitcoin-Anlegern
Käufer gefunden: JPMorgan erhält in Bieterverfahren Zuschlag für First Republic Bank - JPMorgan-Aktie letztlich stärker
CS- und UBS-Aktie: Saudi National Bank will CS-Beteiligung wohl in UBS-Aktien umwandeln
US-Aktienmarkt hat Rezession schon einmal ignoriert: Wie stehen die Chancen auf eine Wiederholung?
Kryptowährungen klar im Minus: So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Nachmittag
Chamath Palihapitiya als nächster Warren Buffett gehandelt - So läuft die Investmentstrategie des Investors derzeit
Forscher nehmen Teslas Plaid-Antrieb unter die Lupe - So fällt das Urteil der Experten aus
US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss minimal schwächer - Anleger vor Fed-Leitzinsentscheid am Mittwoch vorsichtig
Nur ein Jahr nach dem Start stoppt Intel seine Chipproduktion für Bitcoin-Mining wieder

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit