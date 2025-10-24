Alaska Air Group Aktie 904079 / US0116591092
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
24.10.2025 05:45:13
Alaska Airlines Grounds Flights Temporarily Due To IT System Outage
(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines is currently facing a significant IT outage that has disrupted its operations and prompted a temporary ground stop. The airline issued a public advisory urging passengers scheduled to fly tonight to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as delays and cancellations may occur.
The nature of the outage has not yet been detailed, but it is affecting core systems that support flight operations. Alaska Airlines has apologized for the inconvenience and is working urgently to resolve the issue. In the meantime, travelers are advised to monitor updates through the airline's official channels and remain flexible with their travel plans.
This disruption comes at a time when airlines are increasingly reliant on digital infrastructure to manage logistics, customer service, and safety protocols. Alaska Airlines has not indicated when full service will resume but has committed to keeping passengers informed as the situation evolves.
Nachrichten zu Alaska Air Group Inc.
|
22.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel Alaska Air Group-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Alaska Air Group von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.ch)
|
22.10.25
|Ausblick: Alaska Air Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel Alaska Air Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Alaska Air Group-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
09.10.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Start Verluste (finanzen.ch)
|
08.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel Alaska Air Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Alaska Air Group-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
08.10.25