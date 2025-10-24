Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’557 -0.5%  SPI 17’326 -0.2%  Dow 46’735 0.3%  DAX 24’208 0.2%  Euro 0.9243 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’668 0.5%  Gold 4’126 0.8%  Bitcoin 87’192 1.7%  Dollar 0.7954 0.0%  Öl 65.9 2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Nachhaltiges Reisen: 7 Tipps für einen klimafreundlichen Urlaub
Meme Stock ETF feiert Comeback - jetzt mit aktivem Management
KI-Boom sorgt für Kursrally der BigBear.ai-Aktie - Analysten bleiben skeptisch
Bullenmarkt hält an: Abhängigkeit von grossen Tech-Aktien schürt zunehmende Sorgen
CEO von Tesla-Rivale Rivian warnt: Autohersteller ohne Software-Kompetenz stehen vor dem Aus
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Alaska Air Group Aktie 904079 / US0116591092

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.10.2025 05:45:13

Alaska Airlines Grounds Flights Temporarily Due To IT System Outage

Alaska Air Group
37.40 CHF -2.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines is currently facing a significant IT outage that has disrupted its operations and prompted a temporary ground stop. The airline issued a public advisory urging passengers scheduled to fly tonight to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as delays and cancellations may occur.

The nature of the outage has not yet been detailed, but it is affecting core systems that support flight operations. Alaska Airlines has apologized for the inconvenience and is working urgently to resolve the issue. In the meantime, travelers are advised to monitor updates through the airline's official channels and remain flexible with their travel plans.

This disruption comes at a time when airlines are increasingly reliant on digital infrastructure to manage logistics, customer service, and safety protocols. Alaska Airlines has not indicated when full service will resume but has committed to keeping passengers informed as the situation evolves.

Nachrichten zu Alaska Air Group Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?