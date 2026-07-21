Alaska Air Swings To Q2 Loss On Higher Fuel Costs Despite Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter net loss as sharply higher fuel costs offset strong revenue growth. The company projected improved financial performance in the third quarter on strengthening demand and moderating fuel prices.

For the second quarter, the airline posted a net loss of $76 million or $0.68 per share, compared with net income of $172 million or $1.42 per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of $102 million or $0.92 per share.

Total operating revenue increased 10% to $4.07 billion from $3.70 billion, driven by an 8.6% rise in unit revenue.

Aircraft fuel expense surged 86% to $1.31 billion as economic fuel costs climbed to $4.43 per gallon, adding about $600 million in incremental fuel costs during the quarter.

"Our second quarter results were defined by a fuel spike outside our control - but underneath it, this company is executing better than ever," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "We led the industry in on-time performance for the first half of the year, completed the last major milestone of our Hawaiian integration, launched service to Europe, and returned to profitability in June. Absent the fuel headwind, we would have delivered a solidly profitable quarter. I have never been more confident in our people, our plan, and the long-term earnings power of Alaska Air Group."

Looking ahead, Alaska Air expects third-quarter capacity to increase 2% to 3%, unit revenue to grow in the low double digits year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.00 to $1.00 per share.