Alaska Air Hires Accenture To Strengthen IT Systems After Flight Disruptions

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines, the primary subsidiary of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), has brought in Accenture to conduct a full audit of its technology infrastructure after two major outages this year led to widespread flight cancellations and delays.

The review will assess internal systems, standards, and processes to deliver rapid, actionable improvements that boost reliability and passenger experience.

The airline experienced a shutdown on October 23 that grounded all flights and caused 229 cancellations, following a similar outage in July linked to a hardware failure. Alaska said it has already increased IT investment by nearly 80 percent since 2019, including expanding system redundancy and shifting guest-facing platforms to the cloud.

Alaska Air Group expects to provide updated fourth-quarter guidance in early December once the financial impact of recent disruptions is fully assessed, and will share ongoing updates on system upgrades.

Friday ALK closed at $41.73 or 2.53% higher and currently trades after hours at $41.87 or 0.34% higher on the NYSE.