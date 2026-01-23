Alaska Air Group Aktie 904079 / US0116591092
23.01.2026 01:13:40
Alaska Air Group Inc. Reveals Decline In Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $21 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $71 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50 million or $0.43 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $3.63 billion from $3.53 billion last year.
Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $21 Mln. vs. $71 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $3.63 Bln vs. $3.53 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ -1.50 To $ -0.50