Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’809 1.4%  SPI 16’000 1.4%  Dow 39’607 1.1%  DAX 21’962 3.1%  Euro 0.9401 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’099 2.8%  Gold 3’288 -2.8%  Bitcoin 77’734 0.7%  Dollar 0.8307 0.0%  Öl 66.2 -2.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie belastet: Cramer empfiehlt NVIDIA-Beteiligung zu verkleinern
Trotz Trump-Zöllen - So schwierig wird es für Apple die Produktion zurückzuholen
Ausblick: Nokia legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Kühne + Nagel International informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: PowerCell Sweden AB verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Saxo Spezialangebot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.04.2025 00:44:09

Alaska Air Group Inc. Q1 Loss Increases, Inline With Estimates

Alaska Air Group
38.57 CHF 7.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) announced Loss for its first quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$166 million, or -$1.35 per share. This compares with -$132 million, or -$1.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$95 million or -$0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.5% to $3.137 billion from $2.232 billion last year.

Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$166 Mln. vs. -$132 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.35 vs. -$1.05 last year. -Revenue: $3.137 Bln vs. $2.232 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 to $1.65

Nachrichten zu Alaska Air Group Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten