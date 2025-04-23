|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
24.04.2025 00:44:09
Alaska Air Group Inc. Q1 Loss Increases, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) announced Loss for its first quarter in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at -$166 million, or -$1.35 per share. This compares with -$132 million, or -$1.05 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$95 million or -$0.77 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 40.5% to $3.137 billion from $2.232 billion last year.
Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: -$166 Mln. vs. -$132 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.35 vs. -$1.05 last year. -Revenue: $3.137 Bln vs. $2.232 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 to $1.65