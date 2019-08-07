07.08.2019 00:15:00

Alaska Air Group declares quarterly dividend

SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alaska Air Group has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on Sept. 5, 2019, to all shareholders of record as of Aug. 20, 2019. Dividends are financed from operating cash flow and cash on hand.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-group-declares-quarterly-dividend-300897598.html

SOURCE Alaska Air Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.08.19
Ölpreise im Würgegriff von Nachfragesorgen und Handelskonflikt
06.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Schindler Holding AG, Swatch, Sika AG
06.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Dank tiefem Bezugspreis gelassen durch turbulente Zeiten
06.08.19
SMI geht auf Talfahrt
06.08.19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Bären nicht zu stoppen / ABB – Wichtige Unterstützung gebrochen
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.08.19
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.08.19
Schroders: Welche Instrumente bleiben den Zentralbanken der Industriestaaten?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schlecht für Tesla? E-Auto-Vorreiter Norwegen steht wohl vor einem Problem
Krypto-Kritiker Warren Buffett: Was könnte seine Haltung zum Bitcoin umstimmen?
Dow verliert letztlich deutlich -- SMI beendet Handel weit im Minus -- DAX mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Anstieg der Sichtguthaben lässt Devisenmarkt-Interventionen der SNB vermuten
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk twittert Neuigkeiten zu Solardächern
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken - Yuan auf tiefstem Stand seit 2008
Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Skandale und Probleme: Schlechte Phase bei Cannabis-Konzernen wie Canopy Growth, CannTrust & Co.
Tesla führt kostenloses Laden für teurere Modelle wieder ein
Oerlikon-Aktie tiefer: Oerlikon mit Umsatzanstieg im ersten Halbjahr - Ausblick gesenkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Dienstag nicht nachhaltig in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. Der DAX erholte sich zeitweise etwas von seinen Verlusten, gab dann aber wieder ab. Am Dienstag machten die US-Börsen einen Teil ihrer jüngsten Verluste wett. In Asien ging es dagegen erneut bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB