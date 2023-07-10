Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Alaska Air Group Aktie [Valor: 904079 / ISIN: US0116591092]
11.07.2023 00:39:00

Alaska Air Group announces webcast of second-quarter 2023 financial results

Alaska Air Group
SEATTLE, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 2023 second quarter financial results at 11:30 a.m. EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.  A webcast of the call will be available to the public at www.alaskaair.com/investors. An archive of the call will be posted on the website later that morning.

(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-group-announces-webcast-of-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-301873559.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

