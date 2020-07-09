09.07.2020 11:36:00

Alan Burr Joins Sucden Financial for LME Metals and Options in Hong Kong

LONDON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has appointed Alan Burr for LME metals and options trading at its Hong Kong subsidiary.

The appointment of Burr will help enhance the Hong Kong hub's market making to add liquidity in the region. He will primarily focus on LME metal products, including options and average price contracts, working directly with the category one LME member's London trading team. In time, Burr will look to add precious metals and iron ore.

Prior to joining Sucden Financial, Burr was Director and Head of Metals Trading at Société Générale in Hong Kong and Singapore where he was responsible for trading and providing market making of metals products, covering base and precious metals and iron ore. He began his career at Natixis Commodity Markets Limited in 1995 and became a floor dealer in 1999 before moving to Natixis Asia Limited as Director and Head of Metals Asia in Hong Kong. In 2012 he moved to Newedge Financial Hong Kong Limited where he was Director and Head of Metals, establishing a new team across sales, trading and E-business.

Marc Bailey CEO of Sucden Financial said, "I am delighted to welcome Alan, who brings a wealth of on-the-ground experience dealing with clients in the Asia region. His appointment will boost our already established presence in the area, as we continue to grow our international business during these unprecedented times."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 45 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading organisations, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial has headquarters in London, with offices in Moscow and subsidiaries in Hong Kong and New York, providing a global reach and a local service to clients around the clock.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority

Sucden Financial (HK) Limited is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134362/Sucden_Financial_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sucden Financial

