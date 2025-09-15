|
15.09.2025 03:56:51
Alamos Gold To Sell Turkish Subsidiary For $470 Mln
(RTTNews) - Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI, AGI.TO) announced that its wholly owned Netherlands subsidiaries, Alamos Gold Holdings Coperatief U.A. and Alamos Gold Holdings B.V., have agreed to sell Dou Biga Madencilik Sanayi ve Tic. A.., their wholly owned Turkish subsidiary, which owns the Kirazl, A Da and amyurt projects located in northwestern Trkiye, to Tmad Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A., a mining company operating in the Republic of Trkiye, for total cash consideration of US$470 million.
The purchase price will be paid by Tmad to Alamos in three installments: US$160 million upon closing of the transaction; US$160 million on the one-year anniversary of the closing (Second Installment); US$150 million on the two-year anniversary of the closing (Third Installment).
Alamos expects to use the proceeds from the transaction to reduce existing debt obligations.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature, and receipt of regulatory approval in Trkiye.
In conjunction with the Transaction, the Netherlands Subsidiaries and the Republic of Trkiye have agreed that arbitration proceedings brought by the Netherlands Subsidiaries against the Republic of Trkiye under the Netherlands-Trkiye Bilateral Investment Treaty shall remain suspended, and will be discontinued with prejudice after certain contractual milestones are reached. The arbitration proceedings remain confidential, and therefore at this stage it is not possible to disclose further details concerning those proceedings.
Erfolgsfaktoren hinter starker Performance – Karsten-Dirk Steffens zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Einmal pro Monat laden Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz spannende Persönlichkeiten aus der Finanzbranche zum Interview ein.
In einem exklusiven Gespräch gibt Karsten-Dirk Steffens, CEO Schweiz von Aberdeen Investments, Einblicke in seine persönliche Motivation, die Entwicklung des Unternehmens in der Schweiz sowie die wichtigsten Trends für institutionelle und private Anleger.
Themen des Interviews:
– 15 Jahre Aberdeen Investments in der Schweiz – Rückblick und Zukunft
– Unterschiede zwischen institutionellen Kunden und internationalen Investoren
– Aktuelle Schwerpunkte bei Pensionskassen und Versicherungen (u. a. Aktienallokation)
– Nachhaltigkeit & ESG – Renaissance für Privatanleger vs. klare Standards bei Pensionskassen
– Alternative Anlagen: Private Markets, Infrastruktur, Private Debt
– Demokratisierung von Private Markets
– Chancen durch Digitalisierung, Blockchain und Tokenisierung
