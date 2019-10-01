+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Alamo Group Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

SEGUIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable October 28, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2019.

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,650 employees and operates 29 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of June 30, 2019.  The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas and the headquarters for the Company's European operations are located in Salford Priors, England.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market demand, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alamo-group-inc-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-300929130.html

SOURCE Alamo Group Inc.

