SMI 11'005 -0.1%  SPI 14'018 0.0%  Dow 33'781 0.6%  DAX 14'265 0.0%  Euro 0.9886 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'921 0.0%  Gold 1'790 0.2%  Bitcoin 16'124 1.8%  Dollar 0.9364 -0.4%  Öl 76.5 -1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Nach FTX-Insolvenz: Experten fordern Konsequenzen für die Kryptobranche
EOS kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Disney, Twitter & Co.: Bei diesen Unternehmen kam es 2022 zu Chefwechseln - teils auch überraschend
Trotz Datenschutz-Versprechen: Apple verfolgt laut IT-Experten die Aktivitäten der eigenen Nutzer
Fondsmanagerin Olsen: Rückschläge an den Aktienmärkten nicht ausgeschlossen - Diese Aktien könnten für Anleger jetzt interessant sein
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation? -w-
09.12.2022 01:11:00

Alameda Health System's and Alameda County Public Health Department's BElovedBIRTH Black Centering Receives The 2022 Quality Leader Award Top Honor

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alameda Health System (AHS) received the 2022 Quality Leader Awards (QLA) Top Honor for the BElovedBIRTH Black Centering program, which is administered in partnership with the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency's Public Health Department (ACPHD). The QLA Awards recognize one top honorary and five additional public health care systems for their outstanding and innovative efforts to advance high-quality, equitable care. They are presented by the California Association of Public Hospitals and Health Systems (CAPH) and the California Health Care Safety Net Institute (SNI).

Jyesha Wren, BElovedBIRTH Black Centering Program Director and Alameda Health System Midwife, accepting the 2022 Quality Leader Awards (QLA) Top Honor on behalf of Alameda Health System.

Alameda Health System (AHS) received the 2022 Quality Leader Awards (QLA) Top Honor for the BElovedBIRTH Black Centering program.

Rooted in birth justice, BElovedBIRTH Black Centering addresses the Black maternal and infant health crisis and promotes prenatal and postpartum wellness for Black birthing people. Delivered in partnership with AHS, ACPHD Perinatal Equity Initiative's EmbraceHer program, and a team of Black midwives, doulas, and advocates, BElovedBIRTH modifies the centering pregnancy model of group perinatal care to meet the unique needs of Black birthing people. Since launching in 2020, BElovedBIRTH has made significant, quantitative reductions in preterm births and the rate of babies born with low birth weight. For more information, watch this video featuring BElovedBIRTH program leaders and patients. 

"I'm honored that BElovedBIRTH has been recognized statewide by public health systems and health care leaders. I hope this prestigious award brings attention to racism-based disparities impacting Black birth experiences and outcomes," said BElovedBIRTH Black Centering Program Director and Alameda Health System Midwife Jyesha Wren.

"Alameda County Public Health Department's Maternal Paternal Child and Adolescent Health program understands that racism is a root cause of the maternal health crisis in this country, and we prioritize building partnerships with groundbreaking institutions such as Alameda Health System to increase respectful care, and birth equity in perinatal and postpartum care," said Daphina Melbourne, Alameda County Public Health Department's Perinatal Equity Initiative and Reproductive Equity Coordinator. "We know that this improves Black maternal and infant health outcomes for Alameda County's Black/African Diasporic community members."

The 2022 QLA winners were announced at the CAPH/SNI Annual Conference which brings together leaders from across California's public health care systems to celebrate the year's accomplishments and learn from other experts in the field.

"It is an honor to recognize and celebrate the incredible efforts of our six winners and their innovative approaches to ensure equitable, patient-centered, and high-quality care," said Giovanna Giuliani, Executive Director, SNI. "This year's QLA winners represent just a glimpse of the inspiring work happening on the ground across all public health care systems as they continue to chart a path forward in this COVID-endemic world."

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading public integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, four ambulatory care wellness centers, four post-acute facilities and the only psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org

About CAPH and SNI

California Health Care Safety Net Institute (SNI) and its partner, the California Association of Public Hospitals and Health Systems (CAPH), represent California's 21 public health care systems, which form the core of the state's health care safety net. They primarily serve individuals from underrepresented communities, including persons of color, individuals experiencing financial hardship or homelessness, and individuals with complex social and medical needs. As a trade association, CAPH works to advance policy and advocacy efforts that strengthen the capacity of its members to ensure access to comprehensive, high quality, equitable health care. SNI supports California's public health care systems by informing policy development, providing reporting expertise, and facilitating learning within and across member systems.

Contact:
Eleanor Ajala
Manager, Media and Communications
Alameda Health System
(510) 421-9222
eajala@alamedahealthsystem.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alameda-health-systems-and-alameda-county-public-health-departments-belovedbirth-black-centering-receives-the-2022-quality-leader-award-top-honor-301698891.html

SOURCE Alameda Health System

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Invesco – Nima Pouyan | BX Swiss TV

Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Einen Preis in der Kategorie «Newcomer-ETF» gewann der Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz), was den ETF so besonders macht.

Mehr Information zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG- Nima Pouyan | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08.12.22 Tesla senkt erneut die Preise
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
08.12.22 Logistik - Die Pakete stapeln sich / Schweizer Technologie - Renditeträchtiges Trio
08.12.22 Vontobel: Interview mit CEO Zeno Staub - Ein Vorsprung in einer Welt voller Herausforderungen
08.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
08.12.22 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise rutschen auf Jahrestiefs
08.12.22 Neues aus der Demenzforschung
07.12.22 DAX – Kurze Pause vor der Weihnachtsrally?
07.12.22 Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG- Nima Pouyan | BX Swiss TV
06.12.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 6.00% p.a. Callable Multi Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'423.39 19.99 BNSSMU
Short 11'670.98 13.66 WSSM2U
Short 12'109.61 8.76 IQSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'004.53 08.12.2022 17:30:15
Long 10'556.90 19.46 AJSSMU
Long 10'306.18 13.58 5SSMWU
Long 9'860.54 8.80 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Kryptowährung könnte in 8 Jahren um 11.639 % steigen und dabei BTC und AXS übertreffen
Roche-Aktie fester: Alzheimer-Test von Roche wird in den USA zugelassen
Credit Suisse-Aktie: Aktionäre der Credit Suisse zeichnen 98,2 Prozent neuer Aktien
Novartis-Aktie wechselt ins Minus: Novartis legt neue Studiendaten zu Iptacopan vor
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie gesucht: Relief Therapeutics befördert Finanzchef Jack Weinstein zum CEO
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger steigt am Donnerstagvormittag
Corona-Politik in China im Blick: Wall Street beendet Handel in Grün -- SMI gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Rheinmetall erhält Zuschlag für Munitions-Rahmenvertrag in Millionenhöhe
Fondsmanagerin Olsen: Rückschläge an den Aktienmärkten nicht ausgeschlossen - Diese Aktien könnten für Anleger jetzt interessant sein
Swiss Re-Aktie dennoch stark: Verwaltungsratspräsident Ermotti ist mit Profitabilität des Konzerns nicht zufrieden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Corona-Politik in China im Blick: Wall Street beendet Handel in Grün -- SMI gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen

Nach den deutlichen Verlusten der Vortage war am Donnerstag an den US-Börsen eine Erholung zu beobachten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte am Donnerstag ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss im Plus. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag verschiedene Vorzeichen zu sehen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.