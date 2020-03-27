Alameda County Prosecutors Vote To Affiliate With Teamsters 856

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 150-member Alameda County Prosecutors Association affiliated with Teamsters 856 this week. The district attorneys work each day to keep the community safe by ensuring justice for victims and the 1.6 million residents of Alameda County.

The Association, which was recently formed, chose to affiliate with Teamsters 856 as result of the union's reputation for negotiating and enforcing strong contracts for law enforcement professionals throughout Northern California, including other deputy district attorneys serving Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

"This is a historic event for the Alameda prosecutors," said Teamsters 856 Representative Matthew Finnegan. "Never before has there been a union or contract for any Alameda Deputy District Attorney. I am proud Local 856 could help them organize and become recognized."

Through the affiliation, the prosecutors join Local 856's over 17,000 members throughout Northern California, including over 7,000 public employees.

"We are excited to get to the negotiations table and secure protections for these dedicated professionals that are only afforded by a strong Teamsters 856 contract," said Teamsters 856 Secretary-Treasurer/Principal Officer Peter Finn.

Founded in 1949, Teamsters Local 856 represents more than 17,000 hardworking members in the San Francisco Bay Area, North Bay, Sacramento, and Central Valley communities.

