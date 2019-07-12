

DGAP-Media / 12.07.2019 / 09:38

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Announces

it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Imperial Institute of Advanced Technology.

(BERLIN, Germany and LONDON, England) Day Month, 2019 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin"), a leading developer of AI healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications, today announced it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Imperial Institute of Advanced Technology (IAAT).



IAAT has been established by a team of royal academicians and professors from Imperial College London and Royal Brompton Hospital. It is a new research and development institute engaging the international exchange and cooperation in science and technology, Chinese-European technology transfer, and research in medical imaging technology. It is also committed to bringing human resources, technologies, projects in the field of healthcare from Europe to China, and promoting them in China.



The MOU enables Aladdin to host and open its greater China office from a leading science park in Hangzhou China home to multiple unicorn technology companies. The MOU also acts as a prelude to a contractual partnership that will enable Aladdin to jointly develop AI healthcare applications, AI software toolkits for drug discovery, fast track Chinese Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) applications, commercial AI software distribution and access government funding with IAAT. This includes IAAT granting Aladdin access to both its China and International partners and healthcare contacts.



Aladdin places real significance on this future partnership as a further access point to the Chinese healthcare market and to further assist in the development and commercialisation of its AI applications.

Wade Menpes-Smith (Chairman)





About Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE (and its wholly owned subsidiary Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd.) is a leading developer of AI healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications that can accelerate both early stage disease diagnosis and the end-to-end drug discovery process. Aladdin targets aged related disease including a significant focus on Alzheimer's disease. Aladdin accomplishes this by collaborating with numerous partners within the global healthcare ecosystem to confidentially and securely gather targeted data including, genome, tabular, MRI, PET, cognition and other lifestyle data. These datasets are then analysed by our award winning AI team and used to develop proprietary AI tools that can assist healthcare professionals to more accurately and efficiently diagnose aged related diseases. This new diagnostic process will save significant time and costs for healthcare professionals. Additionally, our AI drug discovery platform will be used to by pharmaceutical Companies to speed up drug development, clinical trials and predict outcomes more accurately.

(BERLIN, Germany and LONDON, England) Day Month, 2019 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin"), a leading developer of AI healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications, today announced it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Imperial Institute of Advanced Technology (IAAT).IAAT has been established by a team of royal academicians and professors from Imperial College London and Royal Brompton Hospital. It is a new research and development institute engaging the international exchange and cooperation in science and technology, Chinese-European technology transfer, and research in medical imaging technology. It is also committed to bringing human resources, technologies, projects in the field of healthcare from Europe to China, and promoting them in China.The MOU enables Aladdin to host and open its greater China office from a leading science park in Hangzhou China home to multiple unicorn technology companies. The MOU also acts as a prelude to a contractual partnership that will enable Aladdin to jointly develop AI healthcare applications, AI software toolkits for drug discovery, fast track Chinese Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) applications, commercial AI software distribution and access government funding with IAAT. This includes IAAT granting Aladdin access to both its China and International partners and healthcare contacts.Aladdin places real significance on this future partnership as a further access point to the Chinese healthcare market and to further assist in the development and commercialisation of its AI applications.Wade Menpes-Smith (Chairman)Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE (and its wholly owned subsidiary Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd.) is a leading developer of AI healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications that can accelerate both early stage disease diagnosis and the end-to-end drug discovery process. Aladdin targets aged related disease including a significant focus on Alzheimer's disease. Aladdin accomplishes this by collaborating with numerous partners within the global healthcare ecosystem to confidentially and securely gather targeted data including, genome, tabular, MRI, PET, cognition and other lifestyle data. These datasets are then analysed by our award winning AI team and used to develop proprietary AI tools that can assist healthcare professionals to more accurately and efficiently diagnose aged related diseases. This new diagnostic process will save significant time and costs for healthcare professionals. Additionally, our AI drug discovery platform will be used to by pharmaceutical Companies to speed up drug development, clinical trials and predict outcomes more accurately.



End of Media Release



Issuer: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE

Key word(s): Health



12.07.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

(Anzeige) Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Apple / Intel / Microsoft 48130447 55.00 % 8.50 % Georg Fischer AG / OC Oerlikon N / Sika AG 48130448 69.00 % 8.25 % Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48130424 49.00 % 8.20 %