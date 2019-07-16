Al Murshed Travel and Tourism signs an exclusive agreement with Sabre

MANAMA, Bahrain, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Murshed Travel and Tourism, one of the leading travel agencies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed a long-term agreement with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, to continue use of its technology and platform to provide travel services to its customers.

This renewal provides Al Murshed Travel with continued access to Sabre's portfolio of innovative technology and its intelligent platform, Sabre Red 360, allowing it to effectively harness data and deliver superior content to its travelers. This unique technology will help enable the travel company to differentiate its offering, compete more effectively and grow faster in the region, as well as expand into the online sector.

"Al Murshed Travel is rapidly growing and has plans to expand into the online travel space," said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. "As its long-standing technology partner, we are committed to supporting its plans to enter the online space and providing industry-leading technology to support its growth. This is aligned with our desire to empower travel companies to become true travel consultants, and to grow and compete with global players. It's an exciting collaboration and we look forward to working with Al Murshed Travel."

As a key part of its goal to leverage the growth of online travel in the Middle East, Al Murshed Travel is investing in the latest technology and solutions to advance the services and content it offers its travelers.

"Sabre understands our diverse market and its challenges and has a broad portfolio of products that help us do our job effectively and efficiently," said Salah Al Murshed, managing director, Al Murshed Travel and Tourism. "Sabre is a trusted and vital supplier to us and we have become more competitive and relevant in the market with its support. We are working to leverage its expertise and innovations to grow in the online space and serve our customers even better and more efficiently in the future."

Sabre's travel marketplace plays an important role in facilitating the marketing and sale of airfares, hotel rooms, rental cars, rail tickets and other types of travel, to more than 425,000 travel agents and thousands of corporations who use it to shop, book and manage travel. It is one of the world's largest marketplaces, processing over US $120 billion in estimated travel spend.

