+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
20.10.2019 17:33:00

Al Jabir: 60 Saudi Youth Trained in Conflict Stabilization and Management

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and Supervisor-General of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jabir said today that Saudi-American cooperation has developed the capabilities of more than 60 young professionals from various ministries in the Kingdom in the field of stabilization and containment of conflict.

The training is designed to prepare and equip subjects with knowledge in light of current and future needs for daily work on resolving complex and aggravated issues in conflict areas, and specifically on furthering the development of Yemen.

This came during a speech delivered by Al Jabir on Sunday morning at the opening of the second stabilization workshop, organized by SDRPY, in the presence of US Ambassador to Yemen Mr. Christopher Henzel and a delegation from the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations of the US Department of State. SDRPY personnel participated as representatives of Saudi Arabia.

Al Jabir added that the success of the first workshop reflected the strong US-Saudi strategic partnership, which is having a very positive international impact.

The workshop, which is being organized for the second time, aims to highlight the importance of stability and of exerting greater efforts at stabilization to reduce conflicts that threaten international security and impede the means of stabilization, both nationally and regionally.

 

Photo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013783/SDRPY_Stabilization_Workshop.jpg 

Photo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013784/SDRPY_2nd_Stabilization_Workshop.jpg 

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Gold nach Brexit-Deal unter Druck
18.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
18.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Ausbruch nach oben gelungen / Geberit – Doppeltopp?
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
Heisser Kandidat: Dieses Unternehmen könnte bald 1 Billion Dollar wert sein
BMW-Chef sucht Schulterschluss mit Daimler und stichelt gegen VW
Run auf Gold: So könnten sich Lieferengpässe auf die Finanzmärkte auswirken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Lufthansa-Aktie: Flugbegleiter wollen Jets von Eurowings und Co. am Boden halten
Credit Suisse führt Negativzinsen für Vermögende ein
Alibaba muss täglich hunderte Millionen Hackerangriffe abwehren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich schwächer -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit uneinheitlichen Tendenzen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag etwas tiefer. An der deutschen Börse bewegte sich der DAX in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es Freitag bergab. Die Aktienmärkte in China wurden vom BIP belastet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB