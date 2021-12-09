AkzoNobel selects Atos OneCloud to manage public and private cloud

Amstelveen, (Netherlands), Paris (France) – December 9, 2021 – Atos has been selected by AkzoNobel, a Dutch multinational company which creates paints and performance coatings for both industry and consumers worldwide, for the management of its private and public cloud environments, as part of AkzoNobel’s strategy for migration to the public cloud. With this strategy, AkzoNobel aims at reducing the complexity of processes and increasing its flexibility. Atos will be in charge of renewing the existing private cloud environment, which was already managed by Atos, and expand it to the public cloud.

Atos’ services will enable cost reductions, through further automation, within both the private and public cloud, while supporting the upscaling of AkzoNobel’s global development teams, by providing base components for a faster, standardized, and safer software development.

Atos Digital Hybrid Cloud

For the management of AkzoNobel's private cloud environment, Atos is deploying its Atos Digital Hybrid Cloud platform . It is also responsible for the migration of specific workflows from the private to public cloud. Atos ensures standardized global deployment and management of both cloud environments as part of its Digital Cloud Services.

"We are very pleased that AkzoNobel has chosen Atos to manage both its public and private cloud environment. This project fully benefits from our unique Atos OneCloud services, which we introduced at the end of last year . With Atos OneCloud, we aim to help our customers proactively accelerate their migration to the cloud through a single window", says Peter 't Jong, Head of Atos in the Netherlands. "We believe that the cloud is the new standard for digitization and as part of this mission we are going to help AkzoNobel harness the full potential of the cloud."

"We continue our partnership with Atos as we had a great experience with their classic hosting services, and they offered the best approach for our move to a secure cloud environment. We are therefore pleased that Atos will support us in the migration to a public and private cloud, which allows us to operate much more efficiently and achieve significant cost reductions," says Aloys Kregting, CIO, AkzoNobel.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

