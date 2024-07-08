Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AKVA Group ASA Aktie [Valor: 1223251 / ISIN: NO0003097503]
08.07.2024 14:24:24

AKVA group ASA: Status buyback of own shares

AKVA Group ASA
63.00 NOK 0.00%
As announced on 22 March 2024 AKVA Group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") has initiated repurchase of up to 200 000 of the company's own shares to be used in its share programme for employees.

From 2 July through 8 July the company bought 5 215 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 64,4843. See the attached documents for detailed information about the transactions made.

The company has bought a total of 151 565 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 66,2033 since 22 March.

After these transactions, the company owns 310 281 treasury shares.

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Dated: 8 July 2024
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

Attachment


