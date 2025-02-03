Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AKVA Group ASA Aktie [Valor: 1223251 / ISIN: NO0003097503]
03.02.2025 20:45:39

AKVA group ASA: New land based contract signed

62.40 NOK -3.11%
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published on October 22 2024 where AKVA Group ASA ("AKVA”) was awarded a Letter of Intent from Cermaq Chile S.A related to a RAS contract for the new smolt facility in the Los Lagos Region in Chile.

AKVA hereby announce that the RAS contract has been signed, and the estimated contract value is MEUR 30.

Dated: 3 February 2025
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

***

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkohn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 3 February 2025 at 20:45 CET.

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming. 